NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls could pursue a Maxi Kleber-Lauri Markkanen swap with the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are a team that is constantly involved in various NBA rumors. They have had an eventful offseason so far, as the franchise landed notable free agents in Sterling Brown and Reggie Bullock and re-signed Boban Marjanovic and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Head coach Jason Kidd and the front office are desperate to make a deep run in the postseason after surrounding Luka Doncic with the right talent, and NBA rumors suggest that they are not done yet.

NBA Rumors: Lauri Markkanen likely to end up with the Dallas Mavericks, Bulls want Maxi Kleber

According to Tim Cato of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks are the favorites to sign Lauri Markkanen at this point. Here's what Cato revealed about Markkanen's situation -

“I would also put the odds at Markkanen ending up in Dallas at 30 or 40 percent. Dallas could offer Markkanen, say, a three-year deal worth $44 million and send back about $10 million in offsetting salary in a direct trade not involving its TPE."

Cato also added that the Chicago Bulls are interested in Maxi Kleber, which could make things easier for the Dallas Mavericks -

“I’ve heard Chicago has interest in Kleber; it’s a riskier deal for Dallas giving up both a rotational player and signing Markkanen to a higher salary point. It might be a worthwhile gamble, although you would have to really talk me into it. Kleber has been the better player in past seasons — or, at least, the more useful one for a team with postseason aspirations."

Lauri Markkanen averaged 13 points and 5 rebounds on 48% shooting from the field and 40% shooting from downtown last season with the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen is an athletic power forward who can function as stretch 5, and hence it is difficult to comprehend why the market for him has been relatively quiet.

However, if the Dallas Mavericks do end up acquiring him, they run the risk of having two similar players on the roster. Both Markkanen and fellow European forward Kristaps Porzingis are revered for their ability to shoot from the deep despite their size, but having them on the floor at the same time might prove to be counter-productive.

Although there is a probability Porzingis is parting ways with the Dallas Mavericks this summer, which could pave the way for Lauri Markkanen in the starting five. A 3 year, $44 million deal seems to be a steep price for a player like Markkanen, but the Mavs have some good memories with European power forwards.

The Mavericks have joined New Orleans in registering interest in restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen, but Dallas' flexibility in a sign-and-trade to take Markkanen in, through its biggest trade exception, tops out at roughly $11 million per season for four years, sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 10, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks have been the focal point of NBA news since their 2021 playoffs exit at the hands of the LA Clippers. The seven-game series loss resulted in the franchise parting ways with head coach Rick Carlisle and former general manager Donnie Nelson, both of whom were considered synonymous with the Dallas Mavericks. Recent free agency activity has taken center stage now, and Markkanen looks to be the latest addition.

