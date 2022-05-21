NBA Rumors: Closeness to Orlando Magic guard could lead to Chet Holmgren becoming the number 1 overall pick

Gonzaga Bulldogs freshman Chet Holmgren continues to trend as the top prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft. After winning the top pick in the lottery, the Orlando Magic have suddenly found themselves with an intriguing decision to make.

Heading into the lottery, Orlando was originally expected to select second overall. After some lottery luck, the draft will start with Orlando on the clock.

Throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren dazzled fans and NBA evaluators with his freakish two-way ability. One of the most gifted shot-blockers in recent memory, Holmgren stands out with his sensational defensive awareness and rare upside.

Despite being thin-framed at seven-foot, 195 pounds, Holmgren has the upside to be a dangerous two-way weapon at the next level. The debate for the top selection will continue to heat up until the night of the 2022 NBA Draft.

While many wonder if the Magic could go in another direction, such as Auburn's Jabari Smith or Duke's Paolo Banchero, a recent teammate of Holmgren's could be an interesting wrinkle.

According to Bleacher Report insider Jake Fischer, Orlando's 2021 NBA Draft selection Jalen Suggs' relationship with Holmgren could be an important situation to monitor.

Holmgren and Suggs played high school basketball together in Minnesota, and many have said it played a big reason in why Holmgren eventually committed to Gonzaga. Fischer said:

"The additional connective tissue between Holmgren and the Magic is the prospect’s close relationship with Orlando point guard Jalen Suggs, the No. five pick in the 2021 draft.

"Holmgren and Suggs both starred at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, where the two players overlapped during a dominant stretch of four straight state titles."

Chet Holmgren continues to generate buzz as potential Orlando Magic selection

As the weeks go by, the buzz surrounding the 2022 NBA Draft is only going to pick up steam. After securing the top selection on the night of the NBA Draft Lottery, the Orlando Magic hold all of the cards.

Holmgren will continue to be one of the more debated prospects, with many analysts and scouts pointing out potential concerns when it comes to his frame.

Although Chet will need to put on weight and strength to be able to maintain the physical nature of the NBA game, there's no denying he has the talent and tools to become a potential superstar.

During his freshman year, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 60.7% from the field and 39.0% from three-point range.

