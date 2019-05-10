×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder could be traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
16   //    10 May 2019, 19:56 IST

Dennis Schroder is being linked with a summer exit from the Oklahoma City Thunder
Dennis Schroder is being linked with a summer exit from the Oklahoma City Thunder

What's the rumor?

Following their first-round playoff exit to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Oklahoma City Thunder have an immediate need to improve the current roster.

Due to the contracts of Russell Westbrook and Paul George, the team has limited cap space, and they will need to trade away players before thinking of new additions. Due to this, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale is reporting that Dennis Schroder could be a necessary sacrifice:

Oklahoma City doesn't have the asset equity to drastically improve its roster. Dennis Schroder is a part of that pickle. No team is treating the two years and $31 million left on his contract as a draw. The Thunder can only look to use him as a salary-matcher alongside picks and prospects in bigger deals

In case you didn't know...

Schroder was acquired by the Thunder last summer as part of the trade that took Carmelo Anthony to Atlanta. The German spent the 18/19 season playing as back-up to Russell Westbrook, and his performances quickly saw him labeled as the best back-up guard in the NBA.

The heart of the matter

Schroder is an important member of the Thunder roster, yet the $31 million owed to him over the next two years makes it difficult for OKC to upgrade the current roster. The Thunder's need for wing players couldn't be more apparent, and trading away Schroder could allow the Thunder to bring in two snipers from beyond the arc.

A number of veteran point guards are also about to hit free agency, and the Thunder should be able to find an adequate replacement for the German.

What's next?

The Thunder will be hoping to find a future star in the upcoming NBA draft.

Tags:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Dennis Schroder NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
OKC Thunder: 3 players that should be traded following the team's first-round playoff exit
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder: 3 Contracts that the Thunder need to offload this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade: 3 contracts the Oklahoma City Thunder need to offload this summer
RELATED STORY
Oklahoma City Thunder: 3 players set to leave the team this summer
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder Trade Rumours: 3 players that will stay with the Thunder this week
RELATED STORY
Oklahoma City Thunder: Alex Abrines should return to the Thunder for the 2019/20 season
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the Oklahoma City Thunder should bring in Isaiah Thomas this summer
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder Rumors: Andre Roberson may have played his final game for the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder: Ranking Oklahoma City's most impressive players of the 18/19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder: It is time to bring Carmelo Anthony back to Oklahoma City
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us