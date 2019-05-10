NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder could be traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 16 // 10 May 2019, 19:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dennis Schroder is being linked with a summer exit from the Oklahoma City Thunder

What's the rumor?

Following their first-round playoff exit to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Oklahoma City Thunder have an immediate need to improve the current roster.

Due to the contracts of Russell Westbrook and Paul George, the team has limited cap space, and they will need to trade away players before thinking of new additions. Due to this, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale is reporting that Dennis Schroder could be a necessary sacrifice:

Oklahoma City doesn't have the asset equity to drastically improve its roster. Dennis Schroder is a part of that pickle. No team is treating the two years and $31 million left on his contract as a draw. The Thunder can only look to use him as a salary-matcher alongside picks and prospects in bigger deals

In case you didn't know...

Schroder was acquired by the Thunder last summer as part of the trade that took Carmelo Anthony to Atlanta. The German spent the 18/19 season playing as back-up to Russell Westbrook, and his performances quickly saw him labeled as the best back-up guard in the NBA.

The heart of the matter

Schroder is an important member of the Thunder roster, yet the $31 million owed to him over the next two years makes it difficult for OKC to upgrade the current roster. The Thunder's need for wing players couldn't be more apparent, and trading away Schroder could allow the Thunder to bring in two snipers from beyond the arc.

A number of veteran point guards are also about to hit free agency, and the Thunder should be able to find an adequate replacement for the German.

What's next?

The Thunder will be hoping to find a future star in the upcoming NBA draft.