NBA Rumors: Double team sign-and-trade involving Lonzo Ball and Devonte' Graham in the works

After two successful NBA seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, point-guard Lonzo Ball has been linked to multiple moves in recent weeks. Ball will be a restricted free agent for the coming offseason that gives the New Orleans Pelicans a decent chance of keeping him.

However, the Pelicans have in recent weeks been linked to a move for the Toronto Raptors’ outgoing veteran Kyle Lowry, which is expected to play a huge role in their commitment to keep Lonzo Ball for the time being. Regardless, John Hollinger of the Athletic has now claimed that a potential sign-and-trade deal that will involve at least three teams might see Devonte Graham make his way to New Orleans.

A double sign-and-trade may be in the works that would send Lonzo Ball out and Devonte’ Graham back to New Orleans, @johnhollinger writes in his latest update.



“Ball would possibly go to Chicago, not to Charlotte as I had earlier been led to believe": https://t.co/jSfxYGqtwE pic.twitter.com/d5PYs4tqQR — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 2, 2021

NBA Rumors: Double team sign-and-trade deal to possibly send Lonzo Ball to Chicago Bulls

First and foremost, the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to base their commitment towards Lonzo Ball after Kyle Lowry makes a decision about his future. One of the best players in Toronto Raptors’ history, Kyle Lowry is currently rumored to be joining his longterm friend Jimmy Butler at the Miami Heat.

If the New Orleans Pelicans are unable to change that and acquire Lowry, they will then be looking to match offers on Lonzo Ball. Ball is reportedly favoring a move to the Chicago Bulls, who only need to get rid of a couple of contracts to make cap space for a potential $80 million contract for Lonzo Ball.

However, it now seems that a potential double sign-and-trade deal involving the Pelicans, Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets might be on the cards. According to Hollinger, such a deal will result in Devonte’ Graham making his way back to the New Orleans Pelicans, with Lonzo Ball going to the Chicago Bulls.

Ball, who has shown a marked improvement in his shooting over the past two seasons, averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals last season and recently said that he wants to be an All-Star next. On the other hand, Devonte’ Graham is entering his 4th NBA season and had an injury-interrupted last season that led to a decreased output of 14.8 points and 5.4 assists last season. While he has not been linked to a number of teams like Lonzo Ball, a potential move to the Pelicans currently appears to be on the cards.

