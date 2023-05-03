NBA Rumors: Early indications point towards 'some interest' in Dillon Brooks

Earlier this week, NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that the Memphis Grizzlies will not re-sign forward Dillon Brooks under any circumstances. It was strange for the team to leak such information months before the offseason and free agency.

Brooks found himself in a whirlwind of negative press after talking a lot of trash during the Grizzlies first-round series with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brooks received a lot of criticism for his trash talk and on-court struggles. He went after LeBron James, calling him “old” and wanted to eliminate him from the playoffs. LeBron and the Lakers instead sent the Grizzlies home in six games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral An early look around at his market does indicate there will be some interest in Dillon Brooks’ services around the league, per @ShamsCharania An early look around at his market does indicate there will be some interest in Dillon Brooks’ services around the league, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/lU1E0hk188

Brooks is set to become a free agent this summer. His market value is now questionable after heaps of negative coverage and now the Grizzlies are casting Brooks in a bad light with their leak.

Charania is now reporting that there is some interest in the forward around the league. Charnia tweeted out “there will be some interest in Brooks' services this offseason”.

Reports earlier this year said Dillon Brooks could find a home on a mid-level deal with a young team who needs a veteran presence. A team like the Houston Rockets have the cap flexibility to make that work. However, Brooks’ reputation may have teams wary of bringing him in.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Grizzlies have informed Dillon Brooks he will not be brought back "under any circumstances," per @ShamsCharania Grizzlies have informed Dillon Brooks he will not be brought back "under any circumstances," per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/66ezbI51u7

Dillon Brooks performance in the playoffs

Brooks did not shoot well from the field during the first-round series against the Lakers. He averaged 10.5 points per game during the playoffs. He only added 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He played 27.8 minutes per game and had plenty of opportunities to make an impact.

His best performance was in Game 1 when he scored 15 points on 38.5% shooting from the field. It was the only time he shot better than 37% in the series.

Dillon Brooks is a career 41.6% shooter. He also shoots 34.2% from 3-point range in his career. The forward averages 14.5 points per game in his NBA career.

Brooks is known for his defensive abilities. His size gives him versatility to guard multiple positions. He averages 0.9 steals per game in his career.

Poll : 0 votes