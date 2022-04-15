NBA Rumors: Few executives and scouts don't view LA Lakers' 9-time All-Star as a "useful player" anymore

The LA Lakers' hopes for a strong title challenge with the acquisition of Russell Westbrook this season proved to be a futile venture.

Their 33-49 odyssey that included missing the postseason altogether hurt. Westbrook's nonchalant attitude displayed night after night during his postgame news conferences also hurt.

Due to his poor display in his debut season with the Lakers, there is speculation that the point guard will most likely be traded in the postseason. While there's been some interest from possible franchises flying around, Dan Woike says otherwise.

According to the Los Angeles Times writer, Westbrook posed a "one-year problem" on the books. He also stated that a few executives and scouts do not reference the player as "useful" at this stage.

“To other teams, Westbrook represented a one-year problem on the books as a way to erase long-term commitments to other players,” Woike stated. “Some scouts and executives around the league don’t view Westbrook as a useful player at this stage, especially with a nearly $50 million price tag.”

What does the future hold for LA Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook?

Since his debut with the LA Lakers on Oct. 19, 2021, Russell Westbrook has had it tough wearing the purple-and-gold jersey. Despite averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. Westbrook was usually the scapegoat for every poor performance the Lakers had.

If the Lakers were to trade any player during the postseason, there's every indication Russ will be the first to be considered. Brodie has been linked to several franchises, but his link to the Charlotte Hornets seems to be the one with some meat to it.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Michael Jordan-owned franchise could make a trade for Westbrook. He stated that with a possible trade eminent, Gordon Hayward could be the player to be traded for the exchange.

The young team are in dire need of a veteran within their roster to further their development. As Jordan continues to build the team, the addition of Westbrook could be beneficial to the young players and the team in general.

Westbrook, who will turn 34 in November, has a player option for $47 million next season.

