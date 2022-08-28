NBA Rumors: Former NBA champion focused on having MVP-caliber season with Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving will likely remain with the team after announcing that Kevin Durant is staying put. Irving exercised his player option, but many believed the Nets would be willing to trade him if they moved on from Durant. However, according to NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, the guard is focused on having an excellent season.

"Nets PG Kyrie Irving has been in the gym, focusing on weight training and core fitness this off-season. Those close to the PG tell @BallySports. Irving’s focused on having an MVP caliber season literally. “He’s more than just a dribbling sensation," Robinson wrote.

Robinson also wrote the 2016 NBA champion wanted to stay with the Brooklyn Nets and prove his detractors wrong this season.

"He wanted to play there all along, and that’s where he’ll stay. And it was intimated to me that Irving has a desire to finish what he started. And one of the reasons why is his dedication to fitness. Those close to the point guard have shared with me that he has been in the gym nonstop," Robinson wrote.

The seven-time All-Star picked up his $36 million player option despite rumors of a potential reunion with LeBron James. The rumors gained more traction when news broke that the guard would decline the player option. The rumors predicted Irving would sign a mid-level exception with the Lakers.

Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets thus far

Action from the Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has seen significant drama. This summer has seen turmoil between Irving and the Nets.

Irving, in his three seasons with the Nets, has played more than 30 games once. His scoring output, however, has been tremendous. He's averaged 27.1 points per game for the Brooklyn Nets, but availability remains the biggest issue with the guard. Irving has consistently missed games for non-injury reasons.

StatMuse @statmuse Kyrie Irving in his 3 season with the Nets:



27.1 PPG

4.7 RPG

6.0 APG

1.4 SPG

49.0 FG%

40.6 3P%

92.0 FT%

6 playoff wins



Time to reunite with LeBron? Kyrie Irving in his 3 season with the Nets:27.1 PPG4.7 RPG6.0 APG1.4 SPG49.0 FG%40.6 3P%92.0 FT% 6 playoff winsTime to reunite with LeBron? https://t.co/yHNec2Vk6U

When the Nets landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the summer of 2019, they appeared to be a new NBA powerhouse. The Nets were the team to beat once Durant returned to action after rupturing his Achilles.

The talking point has hardly ever been about the exploits on the court. However, the fiasco seems to be put behind all the parties involved. With training camp beginning soon, the collective goal of Kyrie Irving and the franchise is to win an NBA championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott