NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors urged to sign Carmelo Anthony following Steph Curry's injury

Tristan Elliott

Could Carmelo Anthony sign for the Warriors following Steph Curry's injury

What's the rumor?

The 2019-20 NBA season is now well underway and Carmelo Anthony remains a free agent. The 10-time All-Star has been linked with the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, although following Steph Curry's hand injury, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes the Golden State Warriors should make a move for the former New York Knicks star:

At this point if I’m Golden State I would strongly consider bringing in Melo or one of these unsigned Vets out here like Jamal Crawford, Joe Johnson or even a Lance Stephenson to come in and provide some type of offense for them! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 31, 2019

In case you didn't know...

Following an underwhelming one-year spell with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Melo accepted a minimum deal to sign with the Houston Rockets last summer. Over 10 appearances for Mike D'Antoni's team (2 starts), Anthony made a solid impact, averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. However, after internal discussions regarding his impact on the team, Melo was instructed that he was no longer required in Houston and the veteran has not played since last November.

The heart of the matter

At the time of Perkins' tweet, Steph Curry was expected to miss around two months, however, the two-time MVP has since been ruled out for a minimum of three months after undergoing surgery. As things stand, the Warriors appear destined to be among the worst teams in the Western Conference, and they require several additions to get anywhere near a playoff spot.

Anthony is no longer an All-Star, although he would bring experience and scoring to a young team. Ultimately, the Warriors have nothing to lose by bringing Melo in for the remainder of the season - although the 35-year-old may prefer to hold out in favor of a potential move to a contending team such as the Lakers.

What's next?

The Golden State Warriors will be looking to get their season back on track when they take on the San Antonio Spurs later tonight.