NBA Rumors: Indiana Pacers are not considering reunion with Lance Stephenson

The Indiana Pacers have plummeted to the sixth place in the East after an excellent start to this year's NBA season. The return of their All-Star, Victor Oladipo, has not been that smooth as he still adjusting to the game.

With Oladipo still working to find his knack, another distressing news that struck them lately was the ruling out of Jeremy Lamb for the season. Lamb tore his ACL, Meniscus, and also suffered a knee fracture in the Sunday night game against the Toronto Raptors. The Pacers lost to the Raptors by 46 points but made a comeback in the next game by beating the Hornets by 39 points.

The Pacers won the game against the Hornets, but the fans were chanting "We want Lance" at the end of the game. With pacers having great depth in the lineup, things should not be much difficult for them going ahead. However, they won't mind adding another asset to the roster that can improve their productivity in a variety of ways.

According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, Lance Stephenson is seeking a comeback to the NBA after having a blast in China. Lance is averaging 26.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and shooting 52% from the field in China.

Yahoo Sources: Free agent guard Lance Stephenson seeking return to NBA following season in China where he averaged 26.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and shot 52 percent from field. He’s willing to work out to prove his value. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 22, 2020

After the above news came out, Pacers' fans and people around the NBA, started connecting Lance to the Pacers as an addition for filling the voids. However, According to Scott Agness of The Athletic, the Pacers are not considering to get their hands on Lance.

As per the report, if Stephenson makes a return to Indiana, the team will have to adjust to the change. The squad is already adjusting to Victor Oladipo's comeback, and adding Lance to the equation will further complicate the players and the situation. So the Pacers want to make the best of the resources they have.

