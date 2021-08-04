NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker to sign with New York Knicks after agreeing to buyout with Oklahoma City Thunder

Multiple sources have reported that 31-year old point-guard Kemba Walker has agreed a buyout with the OKC Thunder in a bid to join the New York Knicks. Kemba Walker had an injury-ravaged season for the Boston Celtics and played just 43 games, including three playoff fixtures against the Brooklyn Nets.

Kemba Walker averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 assists and 4 rebounds, making it his first season in the NBA since 2014 in which he failed to average more than 20 points. The point guard was in the final season of a four-year contract that he initially signed with the Charlotte Hornets, and had one year left with a player option for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Kemba Walker was traded to the OKC Thunder along with two future draft picks in exchange for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 pick in June earlier this year. With over a year left on his deal and a player option for the 2022-23 season, the OKC Thunder have reportedly agreed to a buyout that will make Kemba Walker a free agent.

Walker has been linked with a potential homecoming to the New York Knicks in recent weeks. He spent his childhood in The Bronx, New York, and has been reported to be on the verge of finalizing a contract buyout since earlier today. The New York Knicks took in as many as four rookies from the 2021 NBA Draft and also recently snapped Boston Celtics’ Evan Fournier in free agency.

They stuck with Derrick Rose as their starting PG for much of last season and have the likes of Immanuel Quickley and Elfrid Payton in rotation. In such a scenario, Kemba Walker can be expected to slot in straight into the starting lineup alongside either Derrick Rose or Evan Fournier.

Kemba Walker is not the best 3-point shooter but is a good ball-handler and shot at over 51% from the field last season despite a decreased output. For the New York Knicks, the 4-time All-Star will be hoping to return to form. He can be expected to play more minutes and see an increase in his overall output as a result.

