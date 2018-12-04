NBA rumors: Kevin Love is reportedly staying with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 19 // 04 Dec 2018, 21:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Love could be set to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers

What's the rumor?

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will reportedly look to spend the remainder of the season with the team.

There has been intense speculation in recent times that both the franchise and player want to go their separate ways. But Joe Vardon of 'The Athletic' is now reporting that the player is happy in Cleveland, despite the team's current struggles.

In case you didn't know...

Love was the fifth pick of the 2008 draft, and he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves until 2014. His trade to the Cavaliers was the turning point of his career, as he was able to link up well with LeBron James; the pair were instrumental in guiding the Cavaliers to the NBA Championship in 2016.

Love is also a five-time NBA All-Star, who is known for his ability at both ends of the court.

The heart of the matter

After the departure of LeBron James in the previous off-season, the Cavs vigorously tried to tie Love up in a new long-term contract. The organization was successful at that, with Love signing a four-year, $120 million extension.

Despite that, the Cavaliers are clearly not going to compete for the playoff spots this season, and before this report came out, many expected the player to be traded. It does come as a surprise that the 30-year-old is now willing to stick around with the team, although it remains likely that Love will move on during the 2019 off-season.

What's next?

Love will remain sidelined until January as he recovers from foot surgery. The Cavaliers meanwhile will face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. They would be hoping that their performances remain consistent until the return of their star forward.

Let us know below whether you believe Kevin Love should stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Also visit our dedicated basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

Advertisement