NBA Rumors: LA Lakers not interested in re-union with former Most Improved Player winner

Despite rumors about Julius Randle and the LA Lakers showing promise this offseason, the Purple and Gold have denied all interest in the New York Knicks star. With one of the biggest offseason sagas of the season coming to an end, The Athletic's Jovan Buha shed light on other potential deals for the Lakers.

The narrative surrounding Randle and the Lakers was a fairly random link earlier in the offseason. Considering the Knicks' pursuit of stars in the offseason, the franchise opted to clear cap space by moving several players.

To facilitate this, rumors surrounding Julius Randle being on the outs became commonplace. However, the link to his former team, the LA Lakers, was the most promising.

Given the circumstances surrounding the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving, the Lakers have seen their options severely limited going forward. While this would have been the ideal backdrop to stoke the fires of any Randle-Lakers rumor, Jovan Buha put an end to all developments.

Reporting on the Lakers' disinterest, Buha wrote:

"The Lakers aren't interested in taking back Randle from the Knicks, considering his contract (three years plus a player option on the fourth year) and less-than-ideal fit with Anthony Davis and LeBron James."

Considering the nature of Randle's current contract and his performances as of late, the star forward is not exactly an appealing prospect. The Lakers, in particular, would not benefit from making a move on the Knicks forward considering their own roster state.

With one of their primary trade avenues shut down, the Purple and Gold will continue their pursuit of strengthening their roster.

The LA Lakers have reportedly been in trade talks with the Indiana Pacers and the Utah Jazz

Although the Lakers have missed out on Kyrie Irving, they might still have other avenues for possible trades. Considering that the franchise was in conversation with the Indiana Pacers and the Utah Jazz, there is still hope for the Purple and Gold to make some moves.

With regards to the Pacers, the LA Lakers were reportedly in negotiations with the team in an attempt to move Russell Westbrook. The trade itself would see LA receive Myles Turner and Buddy Hield in return, a move that ticks several boxes.

The discussions arrived at a bit of a stalemate considering LA's disinterest in trading away first-round picks. But with LeBron James committed till 2024, the team may be more willing to make a deal work.

Meanwhile, a move to the Utah Jazz showed implications of pursuing players such as Bogdan Bogdanovic, Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt.

However, this route may come to a close as the Lakers have reportedly closed in on a deal to trade Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson in return for Beverley.

Hence, with an extra roster spot in hand, the LA Lakers may be aggressive in negotiating a deal with Indiana.

