NBA Rumors: LA Lakers in talks to trade for sharpshooters Eric Gordon and Buddy Hield 

As per NBA rumors, the LA Lakers continue to be linked to Eric Gordon and Buddy Hield. The sharpshooting guards have been on the 17-time-NBA champions' radar for some time.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (H/T Legion Hoops), they are in talks with the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers regarding a possible trade.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via REPORT: The Lakers have spoken with the Rockets & Pacers about a trade for Eric Gordon/Buddy Hield.(via @wojespn REPORT: The Lakers have spoken with the Rockets & Pacers about a trade for Eric Gordon/Buddy Hield.(via @wojespn) https://t.co/hnxfDuJM8t

The LA Lakers need some shooting around their big three. Their latest free agency signings like Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr. and Juan Toscano-Anderson are average shooters from the arc. The Lakers could struggle with their floor spacing again.

Eric Gordon and Buddy Hield can easily give the Lakers an efficient production of 15 points per game as efficient shooters from the arc. Gordon averaged 13.4 points, shooting on 47/41/77 splits last campaign. Meanwhile, Hield managed 15.6 points, making 3.1 shots from 3-point range.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



31 Points

90% FG

6/7 3PM



On fire. Eric Gordon tonight:31 Points90% FG6/7 3PMOn fire. Eric Gordon tonight:31 Points 90% FG6/7 3PMOn fire. 🔥 https://t.co/LgIRliSZfs

Both players could give an instant push to their offense. The Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers are also rebuilding right now. This makes it easier for the LA Lakers to engage in a trade to acquire the veteran guards.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Eric Gordon shook LeBron Eric Gordon shook LeBron 😳 https://t.co/sodku5QlxK

NBA Rumors: Do the LA Lakers have the package to add either Eric Gordon or Buddy Hield?

The LA Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards last summer. They sent out the majority of their assets in making that deal go through, leaving them with a lack of flexibility to make moves in free agency or via trade.

They only had their taxpayer mid-level exception worth $6.4 million and veteran minimum contracts to offer during free agency. They have been tactical with their signings so far, making runs at young defensive-minded wings. They have also added bigs like Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



26.7 PPG

4.7 RPG

5.3 APG

58.5% FG

53.8% 3PT

100% FT



He’s averaging 21.8 PPG - 6.2 RPG - 5.0 APG in Indiana Buddy Hield over his last 3 games:26.7 PPG4.7 RPG5.3 APG58.5% FG53.8% 3PT100% FTHe’s averaging 21.8 PPG - 6.2 RPG - 5.0 APG in Indiana Buddy Hield over his last 3 games: 26.7 PPG4.7 RPG5.3 APG58.5% FG53.8% 3PT100% FT He’s averaging 21.8 PPG - 6.2 RPG - 5.0 APG in Indiana 👀🔥 https://t.co/X6HO1seklQ

Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn's contracts are the moveable contracts at their disposal. They also have 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, but LA has been reluctant to offer those.

The Lakers would have to include most of these assets to push for a deal to acquire either Eric Gordon or Buddy Hield.

Overtime @overtime



(per The Lakers and Nets are actively engaged on trade talks centered on Russ and Kyrie(per @ChrisBHaynes The Lakers and Nets are actively engaged on trade talks centered on Russ and Kyrie 👀(per @ChrisBHaynes) https://t.co/uX5zVrmH2h

The LA Lakers are also in talks to acquire the Brooklyn Nets' disgruntled star Kyrie Irving in exchange for Russell Westbrook. The deal may require the Lakers to include their first-round picks.

They will have to weigh their options and prioritize a move, depending on what they feel is best suited for them on their on-court fit and salary-wise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far