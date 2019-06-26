×
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers set to meet with D'Angelo Russell 

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
26 Jun 2019, 01:22 IST

D'Angelo Russell could be set for a return to the team he left two summers ago
What's the story?

Following his breakout season with the Brooklyn Nets, D'Angelo Russell is set to become a restricted free agent later this week.

As one of the NBA's most promising point guards, Russell is expected to attract plenty of interest, and Fred Roggin of NBC Sports Los Angeles is reporting that Russell is set to meet with the Lakers:

According to sources Lakers have set a meeting with D’Angelo Russell. Club's working towards setting meetings with defensive specialist and a lights out shooter also has interest.

In case you didn't know...

Russell was selected by the Lakers with the second overall pick of the 2015 NBA draft. However, Magic Johnson quickly grew frustrated with Russell's attitude, and the young point guard was traded just two years later.

However, since being traded to the Nets, Russell has transformed into an All-Star.

On the other hand, the Lakers are on the lookout for a new point guard after losing both Rajon Rondo and Lonzo Ball.

The heart of the matter

The Lakers are still believed to be pursuing deals for both Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker, although there is no doubting that Russell is a viable back-up option.

Over the previous campaign, Russell averaged 21.1 points, 7.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, and the 23-year-old would be a good fit alongside the ball-dominant LeBron James.

What's next?

Official free agency window opens later this week, on June 30th, and contracts can be officially signed from July 6.

Let us know in the comments below if you think D'Angelo Russell would be a good fit for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Also, don't forget to visit our dedicated Basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.


Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers Brooklyn Nets D'Angelo Russell NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors
Contact Us