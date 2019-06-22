×
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers targeting DeAndre Jordan

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
28   //    22 Jun 2019, 04:37 IST

DeAndre Jordan could head to the Lakers this summer
DeAndre Jordan could head to the Lakers this summer

What's the rumor?

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to sign a veteran center to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and ESPN's Brian Windhorst is reporting that DeAndre Jordan is a potential option.

I think the Lakers need perimeter players. I think they're going to have to use their money on perimeter players. I know DeAndre Jordan is a guy on the Lakers' radar that they're hoping they may able to get for relatively cheap because he wants to be back in L.A.

In case you didn't know...

Jordan played one season of college basketball for Texas A&M University before being selected by the L.A. Clippers in the 2008 NBA Draft. During his time in Los Angeles, Jordan became a mainstay of the 'Dub City' era, and the 6 ft 11-inch center twice led the league in rebounding.

Jordan left the Clippers last summer, although his stint with the Dallas Mavericks lasted less than six months. He spent the final part of the season with the New York Knicks, averaging 10.9 points and 11.4 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game.

The heart of the matter

Jordan signed a one-year, $22.9 million contract with the Mavericks last summer, although due to his age (30) and declining physical condition, the veteran is unlikely to command a similar salary for the forthcoming season.

This means that Jordan may be open to taking less money in order to chase a ring, and the Lakers would also provide him with the chance to return to Los Angeles.

What's next?

NBA teams can contact free agents and their agents beginning on June 29 at 6 p.m. The official free agency window opens on June 30, although contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.

Let us know in the comments below if you believe the Los Angeles Lakers should pursue a deal to sign DeAndre Jordan.

Also, don't forget to visit our dedicated Basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.


Tags:
NBA New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers DeAndre Jordan NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
