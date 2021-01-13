NBA Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans most likely team to make blockbuster trade

Now that the 2020-21 season is over three weeks in, NBA rumors are beginning to circulate as to how teams that have had inconsistent starts, such as the New Orleans Pelicans, could improve prior to the trade deadline in March.

The Pelicans have the talent now to challenge the Western Conference elite, however, they are lacking a cutting edge on offense to do so. With the NBA rumors surrounding Bradley Beal's future, New Orleans has emerged as a team seen as a potential suitor for a superstar acquisition such as the Wizards guard.

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal could be the answer to the New Orleans Pelicans' offensive troubles

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

The New Orleans Pelicans are on a three-game losing streak prior to facing the LA Clippers on Wednesday. The postponement of their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks was a welcome reprieve for a side who have thus far underwhelmed given the expectations placed on them before the season. As a result of their mixed performances and 4-5 record, it has emerged that league executives believe the Pels could be in the running to make a trade for a superstar.

In NBA Rumors on Tuesday, 'The Ringer's' Kevin O'Connor reported that after surveying front office executives as to who could be a sleeper team to pull off a blockbuster move, six out of the 14 proposed the New Orleans Pelicans.

After 34 points vs the Suns Monday, Bradley Beal is up to 349 points through his first 10 games. Only James Harden and Michael Jordan have scored more through a player's first 10 games over the last 50 seasons. pic.twitter.com/9OfFiH6AoV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 12, 2021

Though their last three games have been narrow losses, the New Orleans Pelicans have yet to find their offensive rhythm to effectively challenge the top teams of the league. While their defense is outperforming their current conference ranking, it is their offense that has let them down. This has led to the NBA Rumors linking the Pelicans with a league superstar.

New Orleans already has the assets to rally and will undoubtedly finish around the playoff positions. Without an effective playmaker though, this task could be a lot more arduous than it need be.

With Zion Williamson and Brandom Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans have two future stars along with the experience of the underrated Steven Adams at the center. Therefore, the time to improve their offensive efficiency, which is currently ranked 24th in the league, is now, which is where Bradley Beal comes in.

Advertisement

Beal is putting on a show to start the season, leading the league with 34.9 points, including a 60-point display against the 76ers.

Despite his best attempts, the Wizards are struggling when Beal vacates the floor and may have to part ways with the guard should circumstances not improve. Washington has made little attempt to improve the overall roster around Beal in recent years, therefore despite his loyalty to the franchise, it may only be a matter of time before we see him in another uniform.

The New Orleans Pelicans have the future draft picks and roster pieces to make a sizeable offer to the Wizards and it would be an incredible coup for the Pels if they were able to make a trade. His elite shooting would undoubtedly reverse New Orleans' current offensive woes.