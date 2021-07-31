NBA Rumors: New York Knicks add Talen Horton-Tucker to their list of backcourt targets

It is no secret that the New York Knicks are currently looking for Guard options after having a reasonably successful season in which they made it to the first round of NBA Playoffs. The Knicks saw commanding seasons from their young stars in the likes of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. However, they had to make do with the likes of Derrick Rose and Reggie Bullock as their starting guards.

The New York Knicks in recent weeks have been linked a to a range of guards, including the likes of Evan Fournier and Dennis Schroder. They also added Quentine Grimes via the traded back no. 25 pick in addition to Miles McBride and Rokas Jokubaitis, two combo guards with McBride already being likened to a young Kyle Lowry. Regardless, recent reports suggest that LA Lakers’ Talen Horton Tucker in addition to Dennis Schroder are also among the backcourt options that they are looking at.

Fischer also notes: "The Knicks are mentioned by league sources as a team that has expressed interest in Fournier, while New York has also been linked to Lakers guards Dennis Schroder and Talen Horton-Tucker." — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 31, 2021

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks interested in LA Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker

The recent blockbuster trade involving Russell Westbrook has all but confirmed that Dennis Schroder is on his way out. The guard was rumored to be one of the assets the Lakers wanted to move on even before the trade. Schroder is an unrestricted free agent who should get a contract of below $20 million a year. Talen Horton-Tucker on the other hand is eligible for an extension.

How Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride will fit with the Knicks and scouting reports on both of New York's draft picks https://t.co/q1TvyhKosU — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) July 30, 2021

However, the 20-year old does not fit the team’s timeline and the LA Lakers will now be looking to add shooters alongside their own version of the “big 3.” Talen Horton-Tucker might have shown potential to be one in the future, but he shot at below 29% from the 3-point zone last season and is at best a role player who can come off the bench for the Lakers.

The New York Knicks will instead look at Talen Horton-Tucker as a potential starter. He is an able defender and will be joining a young roster that has enough quality to be able to make deeper Playoff runs starting next year. The New York Knicks will with the addition of THT have two young prospects along with Immanuel Quickley on the backcourt, with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett taking up the forward positions.

The Knicks have faith in Mitchell Robinson as their starting Center and will be looking for further improvements to their roster, something they will be able to afford despite acquiring Talen Horton-Tucker.

