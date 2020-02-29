NBA Rumors: New York Knicks interested in bringing back Carmelo Anthony for the 2020-21 season

Carmelo Anthony has performed well with the Portland Trail Blazers

What's the rumor?

Following a year away from the NBA, Carmelo Anthony has performed better than expected with the Portland Trail Blazers, and Marc Berman of the New York Post is reporting that the New York Knicks are interested in bringing the veteran back to New York for the 2020-21 season.

In case you didn't know...

Following one year at Syracuse, Anthony was drafted third overall in the 2003 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets. Anthony developed into one of the deadliest offensive forces in the NBA with the Nuggets before completing a blockbuster trade to the Knicks in 2011.

During seven seasons in New York, Anthony made 412 appearances, averaging 24.7 points and 7.0 rebounds. However, the Knicks won just one playoff series during his time with the team, and he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017.

The heart of the matter

Following his infamous 10-game spell with the Houston Rockets last season, many experts predicted that Anthony had played his final game in the NBA. However, Melo has taken his opportunity in Portland this season, averaging 15.5 points on 42.1 percent shooting.

A return to New York is something that Anthony has spoken about in the past, and the veteran would offer the Knicks a significant return on a minimum deal.

Ultimately, the change in management has opened the door for a return, and Melo will seriously consider any offer from his former team.

What's next?

The Knicks are back in action tomorrow as they face the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, Anthony and the Trail Blazers will take on the Atlanta Hawks.