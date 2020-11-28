NBA Rumors: New York Knicks leave it late in free agency, sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to a 1-year deal

The New York Knicks have had a quiet offseason and the popular NBA franchise has signed just three players in the window. The Knicks will be looking to move up the Eastern Conference standings next season after finishing in the 12th position in 2019-20. NBA Rumors have indicated that the Knicks are now planning to make up for lost time. Let's check out the latest update on that front.

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to a 1-year deal

As per ESPN's NBA insider Bobby Marks, the New York Knicks have signed versatile defender Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to 1-year deal. Kidd-Gilchrist gives the New York Knicks a flexible option on the defensive side of the court, and his experience will certainly help the development of their young roster.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist shares close ties with New York Knicks' Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, William Wesley, who reportedly had a role in the signing. The New York Knicks have followed a theme this offseason, and have only signed players on one-year deals, with 2021 NBA Free Agency in their sights.

The 2021 offseason is expected to have some of the best players up for grabs, as free agents, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo. The New York Knicks are preserving ca space and plan to make a run at big names next summer.

The New York Knicks picked Obi Toppin in the NBA Draft 2020 and signed some veterans as well. The Knicks have added experienced players such as Austin Rivers, Nerlens Noel, and Alec Burks in Free Agency. As per NBA Rumors, the New York Knicks plan to add more veteran signings, and the acquisition of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist seems to be a step in that direction.

The Knicks have signed Michael Kidd Gilchrist, according to ESPN, which isn’t a surprise. Gilchrist and William Wesley have been like family for a long time. Knicks execs taking care of their people. pic.twitter.com/A8pX3NjGqD — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) November 28, 2020

The New York Knicks have a well-rounded roster, with a blend of youth and experience. The team was short-handed at the point guard position prior to the offseason, and adding players such as Rivers and Burks should address that issue. On the other hand, signing Nerlens Noel and drafting Obi Toppin means the New York Knicks will have a strong frontcourt going into the 2020-21 season. More importantly, the team already has the talented Mitchell Robinson as the starting center.

The New York Knicks are signing Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to a one-year contract, a source tells ESPN.



Kidd-Gilchrist gives New York someone who can guard multiple positions. He was one of the better defensive players that was still on the free agent board. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 28, 2020

