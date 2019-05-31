NBA Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder could target Jeff Teague

Jeff Teague could be an option for the Oklahoma City Thunder

What's the story?

For the third year in succession, the Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a season in which they exited the NBA playoffs in the first round. Billy Donovan's men fell to a disappointing 4-1 series defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Thunder are expected to make a number of changes this summer.

Dennis Schroder is among the names that could make way, and Bleacher Report's Dan Favale believes that the Thunder could target Jeff Teague:

Jeff Teague is on the books for $3.5 million more than Dennis Schroder next season, but he's a free agent in 2020 and a better off-ball fit beside George and Russell Westbrook. If the Timberwolves embrace a more gradual process under president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, the Thunder should see whether they can sweeten the pot enough to negotiate a straight-up swap.

In case you didn't know...

Teague was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 19th overall pick in the 2009 draft. He spent two seasons appearing from the Atlanta bench, although he established himself as a starter during the 11-12 season, and was named an All-Star in 2015.

The point guard left Atlanta for Indiana in 2016 and joined the Timberwolves just a year later. During the 18/19 season, Teague made 42 appearances, averaging 12.1 points, 8.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

The heart of the matter

If Schroder is to leave as expected this summer, OKC will need a new backup point guard and Teague appears to be a great option. The 30-year-old would be able to dictate the tempo whenever Russell Westbrook sits, and Billy Donovan would also have the option to use Teague in the closing moments of games.

What's next?

The Thunder hold the 21st pick in the upcoming NBA draft, and the franchise also needs to address the futures of Nerlens Noel, Raymond Felton, and Markieff Morris.