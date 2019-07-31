×
NBA Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder could trade Chris Paul, Steven Adams, and Dennis Schroder

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
14   //    31 Jul 2019, 16:50 IST

Steven Adams is among the players that the Oklahoma City Thunder could look to offload
What's the rumour?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have endured a turbulent offseason, with the team trading away their All-Star duo of Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

The duo's departure signalled the end of the franchise's first era in Oklahoma City, and general manager Sam Presti is believed to be open to more deals ahead of the trade deadline. With this in mind, Nick Crain of Forbes is reporting that the futures of Dennis Schroder, Steven Adams, and Chris Paul remain in doubt:

It is likely that players like Chris Paul, Steven Adams, and Dennis Schroder could be traded at some point between now and the 2020 NBA Trade Deadline. Due to the uncertainty of how long the roster will stay intact, the Oklahoma City Thunder are the most mysterious team

In case you didn't know...

Since moving to Oklahoma City back in 2008, the Thunder have been among the NBA's most competitive teams. The franchise has missed out on the playoffs just twice, while both Kevin Durant and Westbrook have won the MVP award during their tenure with the team. 

However, Billy Donovan's team has not won a playoff series since 2016, and Presti felt forced into a rebuild after Paul George revealed his desire to return to Los Angeles.

The heart of the matter

The trio of Paul, Adams, and Schroder are all signed to large multi-year deals, and all three are individuals that could contribute to a contending team.

At 34, Paul especially seems like an individual who does not fit in a potentially lengthy rebuild, and the Thunder will likely look to offload the veteran before the trade deadline.

What's next?

Despite losing Jerami Grant, Westbrook, and George, the Thunder head into the 19-20 season with a relatively strong roster. However, immense competition in the West makes a playoff appearance difficult, and the Presti is likely to focus on obtaining further draft picks.

Tags:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Steven Adams NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
