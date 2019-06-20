NBA Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder willing to trade Steven Adams, Dennis Schroder and Andre Roberson

Steven Adams is among the individuals that the Oklahoma City Thunder are willing to trade this summer

What's the rumor?

The 18-19 season was another underwhelming year for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite signing Paul George to a long-term deal, Billy Donovan's team failed to advance past the first round of the postseason for a third consecutive season.

The Thunder currently have one of the highest wage bills in the NBA, and due to their lack of success on the court, Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated is reporting that the franchise is attempting to trade away some of their highest earners:

Oklahoma City has increased its efforts this afternoon to shed salary along with the No. 21 pick en route to dodging luxury tax, league sources say. Steven Adams, Andre Roberson, Dennis Schroeder all very available at the moment.

In case you didn't know...

Steven Adams has been a mainstay in OKC's starting lineup since being drafted in 2014. This season, Adams averaged 13.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game and has two years remaining on his existing deal.

Andre Roberson has been with the Thunder since 2013 and has earned a reputation as one of the NBA's best defenders. However, Roberson has missed nearly 18 months with a serious injury and the 27-year-old has just one-year left on his existing contract.

Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder joined last summer as part of the Carmelo Anthony trade. Despite primarily appearing from the bench, Schroder made a significant impression, averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

The heart of the matter

The Thunder looked a long way off from competing for a title this season, and it makes sense that the front office wants to avoid paying luxury tax. Nevertheless, it seems unlikely that all three players will leave, and OKC will be most eager to offload the remaining two years of Schroder's $70 million deal.

What's next?

Free agents and their agents can be contacted by the NBA teams starting June 29 at 6 p.m. While the official free agency window opens only the next day, on June 30, contracts can't be signed until July 6.

