NBA Trade Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers could pursue a trade for Kevin Love

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 82 // 31 Jul 2019, 08:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Love contunues to be linked with a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers

What's the rumor?

After losing LeBron James last summer, the Cleveland Cavaliers have committed to a rebuild, and a number of their remaining high earners have been linked with a trade. Among them is Kevin Love, who is contracted for another four-seasons, and Andy Bailey believes that the Portland Trail Blazers are a potential destination for the former All-Star:

A swap of Love and Hassan Whiteside could serve both teams. Portland can get a true 4 to play alongside Jusuf Nurkic and take some pressure off Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Cleveland would get an expiring contract that would open up loads of flexibility going forward.

In case you didn't know...

Love joined the Cavs back in 2014 and went on to play a fundamental role in the team's title-winning campaign back in 2016. However, he will turn 31 later this year and is owed around $120 million over the next four years.

The heart of the matter

Whiteside has only just joined the Trail Blazers, although the 30-year-old appears unlikely to have a long term future with the franchise. Jusuf Nurkic is much younger and is locked in for the long term, while Whiteside himself will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

On the Cavs side of things, the franchise has publicly expressed their desire to retain Kevin Love, although offloading their remaining asset will help then to speed up their ongoing rebuild. Due to this, both sides appear motivated to complete a deal, and it is not difficult to imagine a trade being completed ahead of the February trade deadline.

What's next?

The Cavs head into the new season hoping to develop their young core, while the Trail Blazers will be hoping to compete in a stacked Western Conference.