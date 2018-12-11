NBA Rumors: Rockets have serious interest in J.R. Smith

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 10 // 11 Dec 2018, 07:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

J.R. Smith could be heading to Houston

What's the story?

There were rumors over the last 48 hours that the Houston Rockets were interested in acquiring J.R. Smith from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and despite initial skepticism, it appears that the Rockets hold a genuine interest in the guard. Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that the Houston franchise are interested in trading for the 33-year-old in the coming weeks:

The Rockets have expressed exploratory interest in acquiring JR Smith, according to league sources. Smith is currently on hiatus from the Cavaliers as Cleveland seeks a new home for the veteran shooting guard via trade - via Marc Stein

In case you didn't know...

J.R. Smith is a veteran shooting guard who joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 and helped the team to the NBA Championship in 2016. Before his late-career resurgence in Cleveland, Smith had been a regular reserve player, and even spent a year in China back in 2011.

The heart of the matter

J.R. Smith is signed to a $14,720,000 for the 18/19 season, with a further $3,870,000 guaranteed for the 19/20 season. The veteran guard has refused to negotiate a buyout with the Cavaliers, so the Rockets must be willing to offer trade assets, in addition to taking on his big contract.

Despite this, the Rockets are clearly desperate for additions due to their disappointing start to the season, and the organization seems to believe that J.R. Smith could help the team.

It does, however, seem like a strange move as the Rockets last month told Carmelo Anthony to find a new team, and now the organization is targeting another veteran who offers less offensively. Ultimately, it seems like a desperate move from a franchise that has been left behind this season.

What's next?

The Rockets will face the in-form Trail Blazers tonight as they look to overturn their run of three straight defeats.

Advertisement