NBA Rumors: Rockets preparing for a major addition

Bradley Beal has been among the names linked with a trade to the Houston Rockets

What's the rumor?

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle is reporting that the Rockets are gearing up to make a major trade, and have parted ways with 25-year-old Danuel House Jr. in order to make room on the roster.

'The Rockets are seeking a deal this week, in time to possibly include a player involved in another trade before the Feb. 7 deadline, the person with knowledge of the plans said. The decision to waive House could indicate confidence that a deal will be made, though it comes at the risk that House would be picked up on waivers.' - Jonathon Feigen via the Houston Chronicle

In case you didn't know...

On November 26th, Danuel House Jr. was called up by the Rockets from their G-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The team has now opted to waive him after less than two weeks, despite some impressive performances. In his five appearances for the Houston team, House Jr. averaged 8.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 21.2 minutes of action.

The heart of the matter

Before House Jr. was waived, the Rockets had also instructed 10-time All-Star, Carmelo Anthony to find himself a new team. The team is currently languishing at 13th in the Western Conference, and all signs point to the team making a big move in the next few weeks. The team is being linked with the likes of Bradley Beal, and the franchise would also love to have Trevor Ariza back on its roster. It is sure to be an interesting December for Rockets fans.

