NBA Rumors Roundup: 9x All-Star expected to move to Lakers bench, Warriors expect to see 4x champion return next season, and more | 19th September 2022

The last 24 hours have seen a significant number of rumors emerging from around the NBA. With training camp only a week away, NBA teams have been very active in signing players to fill out their roster.

Teams such as the LA Lakers and the New York Knicks primarily featured in the majority of the rumors. With both teams making several moves in the offseason, both have also made some interesting additions ahead of training camp.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will also expect to see another key member of their roster return to action next season.

NBA offseason activity certainly looks to be on the rise again. With this in mind, let's jump right into the featured rumors.

New York Knicks sign Svi Mykhailiuk

Svi Mykhailiuk in action for Ukraine

The New York Knicks have made several interesting moves in the offseason. However, after their failure to land Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks have been forced to fill out their roster spots.

The Knicks have, hence, reportedly signed Svi Mykhailiuk to a partially non-guaranteed deal. With the team also re-signing Ryan Arcidiacono, New York has successfully filled out their two open spots before training camp.

Hoops Rumors @HoopsRumors The Knicks have officially announced the signing of Svi Mykhailiuk: hoopsrumors.com/2022/09/knicks… The Knicks have officially announced the signing of Svi Mykhailiuk: hoopsrumors.com/2022/09/knicks…

Mykhailiuk was with the Toronto Raptors in the last NBA season. In 56 games, the Ukrainian forward averaged 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds. After shooting just under 31% from the three-point line, it doesn't seem likely for him to get much playing time in Knicks' coach Thibodeau's system.

9x All-Star expected to move to Lakers bench

Russell Westbrook looks on from the bench

The LA Lakers have been at the center of a large part of the drama in the NBA offseason, most of it relating to Russell Westbrook. The situation seems to have reached a point where the team may consider moving the 9x All-Star to the bench.

This comes as a bit of a shock considering the repertoire that Westbrook has built. However, with Dennis Schroeder's addition and Westbrook's poor performance last season, this could be a wise decision.

As reported by The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Westbrook may find himself on the bench with Schroeder back on the Lakers roster. He wrote:

"Yet, while the Lakers have been hopeful the Westbrook experiment might be a success this time, sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic that the prospect of Westbrook coming off the bench is being strongly considered."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



HC Darvin Ham is ready to make “whatever difficult rotation decisions” lie ahead for the team Russell Westbrook coming off the bench is being “strongly considered” by the Lakers, per @sam_amick and @jovanbuha HC Darvin Ham is ready to make “whatever difficult rotation decisions” lie ahead for the team Russell Westbrook coming off the bench is being “strongly considered” by the Lakers, per @sam_amick and @jovanbuhaHC Darvin Ham is ready to make “whatever difficult rotation decisions” lie ahead for the team https://t.co/ZgfOs2bTXJ

The notion of Westbrook coming off the bench is quite shocking. But considering that the two have played together in OKC, the opportunity for the pair to start also holds some basis in reality.

LA Lakers work out several free agents ahead of training camp

Jeremy Lamb in action for the Indiana Pacers in an NBA game.

The Lakers were one team in the NBA desperate to improve their roster. To that effect, the franchise have made several moves in the offseason. The team have also reportedly given an opportunity to several veteran free agents.

These workouts have featured the likes of NBA veterans such as Jeremy Lamb and Shabazz Muhammad. Another player in the mix is Dwayne Bacon, who was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017.

The Lakers appear to be in need of a significant power forward and a shooter to fill out their roster depth. In this regard, the veterans the Purple and Gold worked out may really have to work for their place on the roster.

Andre Iguodala expected to play next season

Andre Iguodala warms up with the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are coming off an NBA championship run and are prepping for one more go. With the team looking to run it back, the Warriors will also hope to see the return of a key figure in Andre Iguodala.

At 38, Andre Iguodala is expected to return for another season at the Dubs. After much speculation in the offseason that he will retire before the season, Iguodala will find himself rocking the Warriors threads.

Featuring in only 31 NBA games last season, Iguodala put up an average of 4.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds. Given that his influence in recent years hasn't been on the floor, the team will benefit from seeing him have an effect in the locker room.

With more championship experience returning to the roster, the youngsters in the team will also benefit from Iggy's veteran leadership.

Chicago Bulls sign Kostas Antetokounmpo

Kostas Antetokounmpo goes up for a dunk in an NBA game.

The Chicago Bulls also feature in the rumors. The Bulls have reportedly agreed to a contract with Kostas Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo was the 30th pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Picked by the Philadelphia 76ers, Antetokounmpo would then find himself traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Following the 2018-19 season, Antetokounmpo found himself at the LA Lakers, where he spent two seasons and won a ring.

Kostas Antetokounmpo spent all of last season playing professionally in France. He is coming off an appearance in the EuroBasket Greece, and will now make a return to the NBA.

He is expected to fill in the Bulls' two-way spot after their rookie Justin Lewis suffered an ACL tear, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

