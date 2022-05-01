NBA Rumors Roundup: Atlanta Hawks targeting three-time DPOY, former Golden State Warriors head coach on Sacramento Kings' radar and more - May 1st 2022

With most NBA teams sitting at home right now, their front offices are already planning for the next season, which means that there are plenty of NBA rumors to tackle right now.

The teams that didn't even make the postseason like the Los Angeles Lakers are the ones expected to make major moves ahead of next season in order to reshape their roster, while there are teams that were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs like the Atlanta Hawks who require another piece or two to complete their puzzle.

Rumor 1 - Atlanta Hawks targeting three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert could be on his way out of Utah according to latest NBA rumors

One of the latest NBA rumors to come out about the Atlanta Hawks is about their pursuit of Utah Jazz' defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert. Speaking on his podcast The Hoop Collective, Brian Windhorst of ESPN said the Hawks are looking to get Gobert to shore up their defense for next season.

Windhorst said that the team that would make the most sense for Gobert are the Hawks as their defense is holding them back tremendously while acknowledging the fact that Trae Young has got to get better defensively.

The Hawks were ranked 26th in the league in terms of defensive ratings during the regular season and 12th among the 16 teams in the postseason.

Rumor 2 - Sacramento Kings looking at the possibility of hiring Mark Jackson

Mark Jackson during his time as the Golden State Warriors head coach

The Sacramento Kings are looking at appointing a new head coach after moving on from Alvin Gentry. The likes of Mike Brown and Steve Clifford are being touted as candidates for the job, with the latest name to join the list being former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jackson has emerged as one of the finalists for the position as Kings General Manager Monte McNair is now moving on to the next phase of hiring their next head coach.

Mark Jackson has often been credited with developing the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson during their early years with the Warriors as the head coach was the one who identified their talent.

Rumor 3 - Utah Jazz looking to revamp their roster in order to appease Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell in action against the Dallas Mavericks - Game Six

Another Utah Jazz-related NBA rumor to come out, after yet another disappointing campaign with a first-round exit at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, is that the Utah Jazz are looking to make changes to their roster by looking to build around their superstar Donovan Mitchell.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, who was speaking on his podcast The Hoop Collective, the Jazz are going to attempt to overhaul the roster that does not include moving on from Donovan Mitchell.

One of the constant NBA rumors has been Donovan Mitchell being linked with a move to the New York Knicks as the Jazz front office recently added former Boston Celtics executive Danny Ainge and he has been the one tasked with keeping Mitchell happy and building a championship caliber team.

