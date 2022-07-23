NBA Rumors Roundup: Brooklyn Nets not big on Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, Toronto Raptors considering trade for Ben Simmons, and more | July 23rd, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets continue to dominate NBA rumors this offseason. Superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could leave the franchise.

While Durant has generated a league-wide interest, the Lakers remain the only team keen to trade for Irving. However, the Nets aren't happy with the offers on the table from potential suitors for their leading players, especially Durant.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons has generated interest from 2019 NBA champions Toronto Raptors. It will be interesting to see how the Nets go about their offseason amid the possibility behind their star players possibly getting traded.

Let's look at the latest NBA rumors as of July 23rd, 2022.

Brooklyn not enticed by the possibility of acquiring Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole for Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

The Golden State Warriors emerged as a possible suitor for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. The Warriors have assets that could entice the Nets into a potential deal. That includes players like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. However, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that the Nets aren't very interested in Wiggins and Poole.

"The intel I have is that the Nets are not super high on Wiggins or Poole as sort of centerpiece players, reported Zach Lowe (H/T Hoops Hype). Then you get to the other guys who are relatively unproven in the NBA (Kuminga and Moody). So I don’t know if there ever really was a deal there that the Nets would have done. Obviously, you have to explore it if you’re the Warriors.”

Contrary to multiple reports, the Warriors are unlikely to trade for Durant. GM Bob Myers recently claimed he wants their current roster next season. The Warriors have created a balance between remaining a contender and developing young talent, so it's ideal if they continue down that road and not pursue a trade for Durant.

Raptors showing interest in trading for Ben Simmons

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game One

The Toronto Raptors were among several teams interested in trading for Ben Simmons before he got traded to the Brooklyn Nets last season.

The Raptors could still be considering trading for the former Sixers guard. According to heavy.com, a league executive believes Toronto could build a package around OG Anunoby. Here's the full report:

"Toronto had an interest in Simmons before, and a package could be built around OG Anunoby. The Raptors would not give up Scottie Barnes or (Fred) Van Vleet or (Pascal) Siakam, so it might be a nonstarter for Brooklyn,” the executive said to Deveney. But Anunoby, Khem Birch, and two young guys like (Malachi) Flynn and Precious Achiuwa, plus a couple of first-rounders, that might be the best the Nets can do for him."

Simmons hasn't played since the 2021 NBA Playoffs. However, he continues to be regarded as one of the best defensive players in the league and could be a solid fit in Toronto due to their defense-heavy style of play.

Dallas Mavericks not interested in Russell Westbrook, contrary to reports

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

The LA Lakers are looking for a trade partner for Russell Westbrook this offseason. The former NBA MVP recorded an underwhelming first year in LA, and his failure to fit with LeBron James could hamper the Lakers' chances of doing well next season. Reports have floated around about a potential move that would see Westbrook end up in Dallas.

However, ESPN's Tim McMahon, a longtime Mavericks reporter, stated that Dallas isn't considering the idea of making a run for the Lakers guard. Here's what he said on The Hoop Collective Podcast:

“So you guys told me you heard that and I checked in. I got a very quick ‘Hell no...’ The idea of Russ being on the roster next to the most ball-dominant player in the NBA, Luka Doncic...”

Sacramento Kings interested in former NBA champion

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

The Sacramento Kings could be looking to add to their guard depth this offseason. They have added Malik Monk to their roster in free agency but do not have a third-string point guard. A former multi-time NBA champion with the Warriors and Lakers, Quinn Cook has emerged as a potential candidate to fill that role.

Cook is aiming for a return to the NBA. He last played for the Trail Blazers in the 2021-22 season. Cook is a career 40% shooter from 3-point range and could be an excellent addition. However, the Sacramento Bee reports that multiple teams are interested, so the Kings will have to make their move quickly.

Collin Sexton is seeking a starting guard-caliber contract with Cavaliers

Portland Trail Blazers v Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton is yet to reach an agreement over his contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two parties are at a stalemate, with the guard demanding a starting guard-caliber salary. According to Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid, the Cavs are only willing to offer the restricted free agent a sum of around $15-20 million per year, as they are avoiding going into the luxury tax threshold.

Sexton recorded a career year during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 24.3 points per game, shooting 47% from the field. He sustained an MCL injury last campaign and could only feature in ten games.

