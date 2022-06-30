NBA Rumors Roundup: Insider claims Nets could revisit Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook trade, Suns looking to trade veteran forward, and more | June 30th, 2022

NBA rumors around the league are set to be in full swing with the free agency period opening in a few hours.

Several championship hopefuls are expected to be heavily active, with free agency as their key source of rebuilding their roster for next season. The Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers are among the sides eager to rebuild.

The two teams could've entered a potential trade involving Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook. However, that move never went through. The Nets weren't interested in acquiring Westbrook. However, an NBA insider has claimed that Brooklyn could revisit that deal down the line.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns' frontcourt could see a major shakeup. Deandre Ayton is likely to leave, and the Suns are also planning to offload veteran forward Jae Crowder.

Let's look at the latest NBA rumors as of June 30th, 2022.

NBA insider claims Brooklyn could revisit the Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook package

Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving at the NBA All-Star Game 2018

The Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers are both troubled by their starting point guards. The Nets have been reluctant to offer Kyrie Irving a long-term extension, despite him opting into the final year of his deal. Meanwhile, acquiring Westbrook was one of the worst trades for the Lakers in their franchise history.

Ideally, a straight swap makes the most sense. Irving would be a better fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while Westbrook could be the reliable star player Brooklyn wants.

The Nets didn't budge the first time the Lakers came knocking with a Westbrook package. However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst claimed that could change. Here's what he said about this on the 'Get Up' show (H/T NBA Central):

"I'm not gonna sit here and tell you that I think this is gonna happen in the next two days. But if the Nets don't get to a place with Kyrie Irving where they think that things will improve, I think they could revisit this (Irving for Westbrook)."

NBACentral



(h/t



Brian Windhorst thinks a potential Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook trade is something Brooklyn could revisit down the line(h/t @AhnFireDigital Brian Windhorst thinks a potential Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook trade is something Brooklyn could revisit down the line 👀(h/t @AhnFireDigital ) https://t.co/AKxA2vm8Jg

Phoenix Suns looking to move Jae Crowder

Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns could be looking to move Jae Crowder this offseason. The veteran forward is on an expiring deal and is set to earn $10 million next year. Crowder, 31, couldn't contribute much to the team offensively, especially in the playoffs last season.

He averaged roughly nine points, shooting 40% from the floor, including 30% from 3-point range in the postseason. The Suns are looking to free up cap space, and moving Crowder's contract makes the most sense at this point.

He is on the decline, but could be an impact player elsewhere, making it easier for Phoenix to find suitors.

Ross @LegionHoopsRoss The Suns have spoken to a handful of teams — including the Knicks, Heat, Cavs & Pelicans regarding a Jae Crowder trade, per league source. The Suns have spoken to a handful of teams — including the Knicks, Heat, Cavs & Pelicans regarding a Jae Crowder trade, per league source.

Legion Hoops reported that the Suns have already spoken to multiple teams, including the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans regarding a trade move for Crowder.

Toronto Raptors prefer Rudy Gobert over Deandre Ayton

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six 2022 NBA playoffs

The Toronto Raptors are looking to add a center to their team via trade. Rudy Gobert and Deandre Ayton are two names that have been linked to them so far. However, the Raptors seem to prefer Gobert over Ayton.

Gobert would be a great fit for Toronto. He will bolster their defense to a huge extent. However, the Raptors may struggle to structure a package for the 3-time DPOY. The Raptors are willing to include OG Anunoby, but the Jazz may not settle for that, according to Arizona Sports' radio host John Gambadoro.

John Gambadoro @Gambo987 From everything I am hearing the Toronto Raptors do have interest in trading for a Center. One team told me they prefer Rudy Gobert to Ayton. But I don't think that OG Anunoby would be enough to get Gobert out of Utah. From everything I am hearing the Toronto Raptors do have interest in trading for a Center. One team told me they prefer Rudy Gobert to Ayton. But I don't think that OG Anunoby would be enough to get Gobert out of Utah.

Brooklyn Nets interested in Deandre Ayton; could part ways with multiple role players

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Two 2022 NBA playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets are looking for a permanent solution to fix their problems in the center position. They've tried multiple players in that role, but none of them have appeared to be reliable. Deandre Ayton is expected to hit the market as a restricted free agent or a sign-and-trade candidate.

The Nets are interested in him and could part ways with multiple role players. As per the New York Post's latest report, Nicolas Claxton, Joe Harris, and Cam Thomas could be on their way to Phoenix if a deal goes through.

NBACentral



Suns receive: Nic Claxton, Joe Harris and maybe Cam Thomas



Nets receive: DeAndre Ayton



(Via Potential DeAndre Ayton trade package floating around:Suns receive: Nic Claxton, Joe Harris and maybe Cam ThomasNets receive: DeAndre Ayton(Via @RealQuintonMayo Potential DeAndre Ayton trade package floating around:Suns receive: Nic Claxton, Joe Harris and maybe Cam Thomas Nets receive: DeAndre Ayton (Via @RealQuintonMayo ) https://t.co/Jfac2cNFAU

Brooklyn will be a dominant two-way team if they land Ayton. His pairing with Bruce Brown and Ben Simmons could elevate the Nets' defense to the next level.

Bobby Portis courted by Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Seven 2022 NBA playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks big Bobby Portis declined his player option worth $4.6 million to become a restricted free agent. He is likely to return on a four-year $40 million deal, but according to Legion Hoops, rival teams, the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers, are interested in pursuing him.

Ross



- Lakers would love to sign Patty Mills.



- Bobby Portis prefers to re-sign w/ the Bucks, but Heat & Pacers are interested



- Nets aren't interested in trading for John Collins



- Donte DiVincenzo will get more $ in FA than people expect. Some free agency rumblings:- Lakers would love to sign Patty Mills.- Bobby Portis prefers to re-sign w/ the Bucks, but Heat & Pacers are interested- Nets aren't interested in trading for John Collins- Donte DiVincenzo will get more $ in FA than people expect.

Portis was instrumental in helping Milwaukee win the title in 2021. He also helped keep their hopes of repeating their success alive last season. He proved to be effective cover for starting center Brook Lopez during the regular season. His two-way play and efficient 3-point shooting make him a hot commodity in the open market, but the former Bulls forward has enjoyed his time in Milwaukee.

Portis has become a fan favorite in his two seasons there and remains likelier to continue playing for the two-time champions moving forward.

