NBA Rumors: Sacramento Kings intend to keep Bogdan Bogdanovic this summer

Sacramento'Bogdan Bogdanovic could enter restricted free agency this summer

What's the rumor?

Back in October, the Sacramento Kings offered Bogdan Bogdanovic a new four-year, $51.4 million contract extension, although the 27-year-old has yet to sign on the dotted line and is expected to become a restricted free agent following the end of this season. The Kings opted against trading Bogdanovic ahead of the trade deadline, and Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes that the front office is determined to hang on to the Serbian this summer:

Sorry to break it to any rival front offices, but the Sacramento Kings aren't letting Bogdan Bogdanovic go. If that was their intention, they would've traded him for something at the deadline. Instead, they spent that time cutting costs, presumably to cover Bogdanovic's price tag.

In case you didn't know...

Bogdanovic was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 27th overall pick in the 2014 draft, although his draft rights were sent to the Kings two years later, and the shooting guard didn't make his NBA debut until the 2017-18 season.

During his three seasons in Sacramento, Bogdanovic has appeared primarily from the bench, but the former Euro League standout has improved year-on-year - and is this season averaging 14.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 28.3 minutes per contest.

The heart of the matter

Bogdanovic recently replaced Buddy Hield in Luke Walton's starting lineup and it seems that the Kings are committed to using the Serbian in this role going forward. Hield signed a four-year, $86 million in October, although the Bahamian star has been linked with an exit - and the Kings could commit big money to an extension for Bogdanovic before offloading Hield.

What's next?

The Sacramento Kings are back in action this evening as they face the Memphis Grizzlies.