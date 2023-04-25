NBA Rumors: Sixers 'hope' that Joel Embiid will be available for Round 2 following injury

The Philadelphia 76ers are closely monitoring and managing Joel Embiid's injury as they wait for the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks to wrap up their Eastern Conference first-round series.

According to ESPN's Ramone Shelburne and NBC10 Philadelphia's John Clark, further diagnosis of Embiid's injury revealed that he has a sprained LCL and might wear a knee brace in the semifinal round.

Joel Embiid sustained the injury early in the third quarter of Game 3 when he went up to contest Cam Johnson's drive and landed awkwardly as a result. Embiid was seen limping in the second half and was sidelined for Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets. James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris combined for 58 points as Philadelphia swept Brooklyn with Embiid unable to play.

In his three games in the series, Joel Embiid averaged 20.0 points on 46.2% shooting, 95.8% from the free-throw line, with 11.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 blocks.

76ers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid's injury

According to Ky Carlin, editor of Sixers Wire for USA Today SMG, Joel Embiid has only been able to watch some game film since his injury as he has not done any physical activities yet in preparation for the second round of the playoffs.

Three days ago, 76ers coach Doc Rivers provided an update on how ready Embiid will be when Game 1 of the semifinals begins.

"I just don't know," Rivers said. "I would say, right now, it's probably the same percentage I said before the game ... probably 50 percent, at best. From my understanding, they checked his knee out right after the game because he was complaining about some soreness behind the knee, which is always a scary thing to hear about with players."

The 76ers are not sure how healthy and what kind of Embiid they will get if he plays through injury in Game 1.

The status of the big man has resulted in concern from the fanbase with Game 1 of the second round on Saturday should the Celtics finish off the Hawks.

If Embiid misses games in the second round, the 76ers will need quality contributions from Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels, P.J. Tucker and James Harden.

Harden averaged 17.3 ppg on 34.3% shooting, including 42.4% from 3-point range, 81.8% from the free-throw line, with 8.8 apg, 5.5 rpg and 1.5 sspg. To get past the second round, the 76ers will need Harden to be more aggressive while balancing his scoring with his elite vision and knack for playmaking.

