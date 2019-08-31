NBA Rumors: Skip Bayless urges the Brooklyn Nets to sign Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony played just 10 times for the Houston Rockets last season

What's the rumor?

Carmelo Anthony has yet to find a new team ahead of the new season, although reports earlier this week suggested that the Brooklyn Nets were among the teams considering making a move for the former Knicks man.

The reaction to Anthony potentially heading to the Nets has been mixed, although well-known NBA analyst Skip Bayless believes that the former superstar would be a hit in Brooklyn:

This isn't a good fit, it's a great fit. This was heaven sent. I was so happy for Carmelo when I read that both KD and Kyrie are supporting this. Carmelo deserves this.

In case you didn't know...

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star and is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation. However, Melo's stock has declined due to underwhelming spells with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, and many analysts have questioned whether the veteran can adapt his game to the modern NBA.

The heart of the matter

Anthony has been linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers, although with that door seemingly closed, a move to the Nets would be a positive career move.

While Kevin Durant is set to miss much of the season through injury the presence of DeAndre Jordan and Kyrie Irving will ensure that Melo can compete in Brooklyn. The Nets have also lost plenty of bench depth over the summer, and Anthony should be able to get some decent minutes from the reserve unit.

Ultimately, Brooklyn appears to be Melo's best option ahead of the 2019-20 season, and it will be interesting to see if he can bounce back from his disastrous spell with the Houston Rockets.

What's next?

The Nets will start the 2019-20 season by hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves before taking on the New York Knicks.