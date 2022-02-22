NBA Rumors: Steve Nash did his best to recruit former Most Improved Player winner to Brooklyn Nets in buyout market

The Brooklyn Nets, looking to bolster their depth for a championship push, have signed the 2014 Most Improved Player award winner, Goran Dragic.

The 35-year old will reunite with his former Phoenix Suns teammate Steve Nash, now Brooklyn's coach, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Slovenian left the Miami Heat last season to join the Toronto Raptors in a trade that saw Kyle Lowry move to the Heat. Dragic has played in only five games for the Raptors, with only two starts, this season. Dragic lost favor with coach Nick Nurse and was replaced by Dalano Blanton as the team focuses on the future. He last played on Nov. 13.

With Nash offering him the opportunity to play a major role in Brooklyn's title chase, Dragic has decided to join the franchise, according to the report. He will be joining the rich roster of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry and Ben Simmons as they try to make a run at the NBA championship.

Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat dribbles against Reggie Perry and Joe Harris (12) of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center on Jan. 25, 2021, in New York City. The Nets won 98-85.

Seeing that the Toronto Raptors' future plans did not include him, Goran Dragic left the team in November, stating personal reasons as the basis for his decision. However, he began his plans to return to the NBA earlier this year and had been training in Miami.

The Raptors were looking to trade him for a third-team deal with the Dallas Mavericks in a bid to get in more long-term prospects. The deal didn't go through, and Dragic was stuck with the team. Still, he was impactful as he mentored young players, sharing his wealth of experience.

The San Antonio Spurs bought out the guard last week, making him a free agent. The Spurs acquired his rights from Toronto during a deadline-day deal Feb. 10.

Dragic was sought after by multiple teams, big- and small-market teams alike. Interested teams included the LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks. The opportunity to join forces with Nash, Durant and the others was one he couldn't pass on.

