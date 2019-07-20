×
NBA Rumors: Steven Adams is attracting interest from the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
57   //    20 Jul 2019, 21:13 IST

Will Steven Adams follow Russell Westbrook out of Oklahoma City?
Will Steven Adams follow Russell Westbrook out of Oklahoma City?

What's the rumor?

Following an underwhelming season that ended with a third consecutive first-round postseason exit, the Oklahoma City opted to trade away their All-Star pairing of Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

With the team unlikely to compete in the foreseeable future, the team's remaining high earners have been linked with a trade, and Matt Burke of Metro Bet is reporting that Steven Adams is attracting interest from the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and the Boston Celtics.

In case you didn't know...

Adams has spent his entire career with the Oklahoma City Thunder and is coming off a season in which he averaged 13.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

At 26, Adams still has plenty of potential to develop into an All-Star, and the big Kiwi is under contract for the next two seasons.

The heart of the matter

After losing Westbrook, George and Jerami Grant, the Thunder are heading towards a full-scale rebuild, and Adams is now the team's highest earner. The center is owed more than $50 million over the next two campaigns, and Billy Donovan's side already has adequate cover in Nerlens Noel. 

Due to this, it appears unlikely that Adams will stay with the Thunder for the entirety of the 19-20 season, although a potential trade may not take place until the weeks leading up to the trade deadline.

What's next?

The Thunder have already offloaded three of their starters from the previous season, and the team is believed to be open to moving Dennis Schroder, Chris Paul, and Patrick Patterson in the coming weeks.

Let us know in the comments below if you believe the Oklahoma City Thunder should trade Steven Adams in order to speed up their impending rebuild

Also, don't forget to visit our dedicated Basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

Tags:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Steven Adams NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
