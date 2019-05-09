×
NBA Rumors: Will the New York Knicks re-sign Carmelo Anthony this summer?

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
18   //    09 May 2019, 03:23 IST

Carmelo Anthony represented the New York Knicks between 2011-2017
Carmelo Anthony represented the New York Knicks between 2011-2017

What's the rumor?

Carmelo Anthony has not played a single minute of basketball since November. The former All-Star was informed that he was no longer needed in Houston after just 10 appearances, and a proposed move to the Los Angeles Lakers never materialized due to Los Angeles' failure to contend for the playoffs.

Nevertheless, Anthony is believed to be targeting a comeback next season, and the rumors suggest that the New York Knicks remain an option.

In case you didn't know...

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star, who is widely regarded as one of the best offensive forces in recent NBA history. During seven seasons with the Knicks, Anthony established himself as one of the league's best players.

However, subsequent stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets were disappointing.

The heart of the matter

The Knicks are known to be targeting two max-contract free agents this summer, and if successful, the New York franchise will need to fill out their remaining roster spots with cheap contracts. Melo clearly fits the bill as he is likely to be available on a one-year minimum deal, and it makes a lot of sense for the team to bring him back for a second stint.

This is what EliteSportsNY had to say regarding the Anthony situation:

"If the Knicks are looking to fill roster spots and Carmelo is willing to accept a role that won’t give him minutes every night, then sure. As far as “end of the bench” guys go, he’ll at least serve a purpose on nights when the team’s shooting sub 40%."

What's next?

Ahead of a pivotal off-season, the Knicks will be hoping to land Zion Williamson in the upcoming NBA draft. Whether they also re-sign Anthony or not remains to be seen, but it will certainly add an intriguing dimension to their trade activities this summer.

NBA New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
