NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz believe Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley are worth a first-round pick each 

The Utah Jazz aren't done stockpiling on future draft picks just yet. According to NBA rumors, they are looking to clean house by shipping off veteran players like Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reports that the Jazz believe all three players are worth a first-round pick each. Here's what Lowe said regarding this on "The Lowe Post" podcast:

“The second package is Clarkson, Bogdanovic, Beasley,” Lowe said. “From what I’ve been told around the league, the Jazz feel all three of those guys are worth a first-round pick. If that’s the case, then there’s no deal, that’s out.”

All three players belong in the category of elite role players. Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points, the second-highest behind Donovan Mitchell last campaign. Bogdanovic has garnered plenty of interest around the league thus far.

Meanwhile, Clarkson was the third-best scorer for the Utah Jazz. He is among the most impactful sixth men in the league. He averaged 16 points in 2021-22.

Beasley played with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season and arrived as part of the package the Jazz received for Rudy Gobert. He averaged 12.1 points, shooting 38% from 3-point range.

Bogdanovic is on an expiring $19.5 million contract and is the Jazz's best bet to acquire another first-round pick this summer. Clarkson is owed roughly $27 million over the next two seasons, with the 2023-24 campaign being a player option.

Beasley's contract duration is the same as Clarkson's, with the second year being a player option. His potential earnings add up to $31 million if he opts in. That could make it difficult for the Jazz to secure two firsts for their veteran backup guards.

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic drawing interest from Dallas Mavericks, LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks

Bojan Bogdanovic's production and expiring deal make him a solid trade candidate for several contenders around the league. According to insider John Gambadoro, the Dallas Mavericks, LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks are among the teams interested in signing him.

All four teams would benefit from having Bogdanovic on their roster. His scoring efficiency and shooting make him an enticing prospect. All interested parties also have a first-round pick to offer to the Utah Jazz. However, these teams may have to include players to match salaries.

The Utah Jazz would prefer young players or veterans on expiring deals. Taking back long-term salaries won't make sense as they are keen to offload all of their veterans due to their commitment to a rebuild.

