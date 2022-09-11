NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz not indulging in trade with Miami Heat due to ace 3-point shooter's bad contract

The Utah Jazz have been one of the busiest teams in the NBA this off-season after entering a full-blown rebuilding phase. The franchise is desperate to acquire draft capital and has parted ways with their two best players in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert for picks.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz are not keen on doing any sort of trade with the Miami Heat primarily due to Duncan Robinson. Jones believes that any sort of trade package from the Heat will include the sharpshooter, something the Jazz are keen to avoid at the moment.

"Miami has been lurking. But in order to do a trade with Miami, the Jazz would probably have to take back Duncan Robinson, and that’s just a really, really, really bad contract because there’s three years left on it, four years left on it, actually. So that’s just a really tough contract for the Jazz to take back," Jones said.

The likes of Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdonavic are two players left on the Jazz roster who have garnered a lot of interest from other teams. The likelihood of Miami trying to put together a package for either Clarkson or Bogdonavic is highly likely, but including Robinson in the deal would be a no-go as far as the Jazz are concerned.

This could also have been the primary reason why the Miami Heat could not acquire Donovan Mitchell as the Jazz would not do any deal with Duncan Robinson. Mitchell was widely linked with the Heat this summer but ended up with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Duncan Robinson is currently on a five-year deal worth $90 million. The sharpshooter has four years left on this deal and hits free agency only in the summer of 2026. Robinson's defensive deficiencies make it hard for him to get minutes in the postseason.

Utah Jazz's remaining moves this summer

Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has had a very busy summer

The Utah Jazz have already shipped arguably the greatest center and shooting guard in franchise history this summer. They have acquired a bucket load of draft capital in return for those two stars alongside a bunch of role players. Some have been traded for another raft of role players.

The likes of Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdonavic are tradeable commodities that remain with the Jazz for the moment. The LA Lakers are also reportedly interested in both Clarkson and Bogdonavic as their two draft picks remain very appealing to Jazz CEO Danny Ainge. However, no trade appears imminent with training camp beginning at the end of the month.

Mike Conley remains a tough proposition to move for Danny Ainge as he has two years remaining on his deal worth over $47 million. Especially given the fact that the guard is nearly 35. Either way, a season of tanking and rebuilding awaits the Utah Jazz and their fans.

