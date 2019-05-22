NBA Rumors: 3 Players that the Brooklyn Nets are currently targeting

Jimmy Butler is among the stars being targeted by the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets entered the 18/19 NBA season with little optimism surrounding the franchise. They had won just 69 times in three years and after making an 8-15 start to the campaign, few believed that they could make a playoff run.

However, a young roster led by D'Angelo Russell soon began to click on the court, and an excellent run throughout December and January helped the Nets secure their first winning season since 2014. The Nets went on to exit the playoffs at the first hurdle, although following an impressive campaign, Brooklyn now heads into the offseason in a strong position.

In addition to boasting a promising young roster, the Nets have the cap space to add at least one max contract in free agency - and here are three individuals that are being linked with a move to Brooklyn.

#3 Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler played well during the Sixers' trip to the Eastern semifinals

Following his successful six-month stint in Philadelphia, Jimmy Butler will be looking to land a max contract in free agency. Some around the league have tipped Butler to team up with LeBron James in Los Angeles, although the New York Post is reporting that the Nets have a real shot at landing Butler:

Kevin Durant may be the Nets’ top target in free agency, but he’s not the only one. The feeling around the NBA is the Nets will have a very real chance to pry four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler away from Philadelphia.

Finally having the cash and cachet to get looks from the top free agents this July, Nets general manager Sean Marks is expected to be in the hunt for both Durant and Kyrie Irving. But Butler isn’t just a fall-back plan; he’s a two-way star league sources said the Nets have a real shot at landing.

Butler played 55 times during the regular season for the Sixers, averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and four assists per game.

