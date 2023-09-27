The list of the NBA's best players keeps changing. And with so many talented young players, there's no doubt that the league is in safe hands. While Victor Wembanyama was considered the biggest draft prospect in NBA history, players like Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards have been able to attract large crowds with their magical plays.

However, there are others growing as bonafide superstars. Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jaylen Brown have all proven that they have greatness in them. Choosing who would make it among the top players in the next five years is a difficult task.

ESPN conducted a poll involving 15 scouts, coaches and executives to vote on who they predict will be the NBA's top player in five years. Here are the results of the voting.

NBA's best players in the next five years as per scouts, coaches and executives

#1, Luka Doncic, 6 votes

At age 24, Luka Dončić is already among the league's top players. He has the highest potential to shoot for the stars and stay on the top. There are only a few players, regardless of age, who are better than him and enjoy more fame than Luka Magic.

Last year, the Mavericks' star put up massive numbers on the board. He averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists. while shooting 49.6%, including 34.2% from the 3-point line. He did that despite having to make in-season adjustments for the incoming star Kyrie Irving.

The Slovenian star hasn't reached his full potential. At 23 years of age, his numbers were already better than LeBron James, the greatest player of this generation and perhaps the best overall player. Dončić should only be more lethal as he studies and grasps the game over the years.

#2, Anthony Edwards, 3 votes

Anthony Edwards is perhaps one of the league's top five entertaining players, on and off the court. He represents a perfect blend of talent and confidence, and his playing style has drawn comparisons with none other than Michael Jordan.

When Ant began in Minnesota, he liked scoring in isolation and was often seen lost on defense. However, in three seasons, he has developed into an all-around talent and learned how to blend within the flow of the game.

Edwards’ scoring numbers have increased every season. Seeing how easily he is embracing the offensive responsibility, his numbers could soar in the next few years. Ant has also been a great shooter from the 3-point line on top of his midrange and ability to penetrate the paint area.

He averaged 31.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 5.2 apg last season.

Ant has all the physical tools to become a scoring machine and a defensive monster. He is that talented. Oh, and by the way, he is only 22 years old.

#3, Nikola Jokic: 2 votes

If any player should be expected to age in his game like fine wine, it should be Nikola Jokić.

By the first look, he could barely qualify as a basketball player. He is not athletic and explosive like other stars and doesn’t dominate the paint area like other big men. Jokić’s greatest strength is his impeccable court vision. He is just 28 years old, and as he progresses he will rely more on his timing, ability to break the defense at his will and his unconventional off-style shooting.

At this young age, he has already won two league MVP awards, a Finals MVP and a championship. It wouldn't be surprising that in the next few years, he becomes the most lethal force in the league.

#4, Victor Wembanyama, 2 votes

Victor Wembanyama is considered a generational talent.

He is 7-foot-5 and has the ability to defend the glass while his ball-handling skills are unprecedented for a player of that height. However, if anything that stands out about Wembanyama, it is his ability to score.

He has the shooting skills of a guard. He possesses a combination of excellent finishing touch and shooting off-the-bounce which makes him a lethal scorer. Winning Defensive Player of the Year may not even be a big deal for his height and skills.

Yes, Wembanyama has yet to prove himself in the NBA, and the foretelling is completely based on his potential and what he has shown so far. However, his talent is real. If still there are doubts, then Coach Pop is the answer. Greg Popovich, under whom the great Tim Duncan thrived and became one of the greatest power forwards, is his coach.

#5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1 vote

In NBA history, only LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Dwyane Wade and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have been able to average 30 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in a regular season.

SGA is not Hercules, but he knows how to play and where to invest in his game. In the past, he was a regular scorer for the Thunder, but last year he put a lot of work into his defensive skills, which paid off.

His impact on the OKC has been impeccable. He willed his team to 40 wins last season, and with him on the floor, OKC’s offensive numbers increased by 4.9 points per 100 possessions.

Perhaps, the best part of his game, and that no one saw coming is his ability to score in isolation as well as create an open shot for his teammates. On top of that, Gilgeous-Alexander has mastered the ability to draw fouls. He went to the charity line 10.9 times last season and shot 90.5% from the stripe.

#6, Jayson Tatum: 1 vote

Jayson Tatum is just 25 years old, and he has achieved a fair amount of accolades in his career. In his rookie year, he was the primary scorer for his team in the absence of Kyrie Irving. That’s how elite he has been.

At this age, he has already faced LeBron James in playoffs in his rookie season and eliminated Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo from the playoffs. He has faced Stephen Curry and the mighty Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Last season, the Boston Celtics star averaged a career-high 30.1 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 4.6 apg. Although he shot a low 46.6%, including 35.0% from the 3-point line, he also shot 85.4 percent from the charity line.

The Duke product has out-of-the-world offensive talent and can score from multiple positions on the floor. He has already put together a high-volume season last year and is expected to take more scoring responsibilities in the coming seasons. He has also shown his prowess on the defensive end and is expected to elevate in the next few years.