NBA Salaries: 5 worst contracts in the league right now

Tristan Elliott 15 Dec 2019, 02:55 IST

Terry Rozier's contract with the Hornets is among the worst across the NBA right now

NBA teams have a long history of giving hugely overvalued contracts to talents - and there are plenty of awful deals to be found around the league this season.

Players such as Marvin Williams, Allen Crabbe, Ian Mahini, Evan Turner, and Hassan Whiteside are all being paid well north of 15 million dollars for the current season - although luckily enough for their respective teams, all of those names are signed to expiring deals.

Nevertheless, there are also plenty of players signed to bad multi-year deals that will continue to negatively affect their teams going forward, and here we examine the five worst contracts across the league right now:

#5 John Wall - 4 years, $170 million

John Wall has struggled with injuries since 2018 and many question whether he'll return the same player

John Wall is not expected to take to the court this season, although the point guard is still among the NBA's highest-paid players. Wall signed a four-year, $170 million contract extension with the Wizards back in 2017, and the deal only came into effect at the start of the current season.

Since putting pen-to-paper on his huge deal, Wall has made just 73 appearances through serious injuries - with the 29-year-old currently sidelined after rupturing his Achilles tendon, having slipped and fallen at home.

Before his injury problems, Wall was among the most dynamic point guards in the NBA, although it is now doubtful that he will ever return to the form that yielded five consecutive All-Star appearances between 2014 and 2018. With three-and-a-half years left to run on his deal, the Washington Wizards will also struggle to offload the North Carolina native - while the franchise appears to be going nowhere fast.

