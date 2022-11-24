NBA season 2022-23 disabled player exceptions: Listing teams with available exceptions and players involved

The disabled player exception is something the NBA put in place for instances when teams are hit hard with the injury bug. If a player happens to suffer a season-ending injury, the league will sometimes grant an exception to allow a franchise more cap flexibility to fill the now vacant roster spot.

Because the guidelines regarding the disabled player exception are somewhat strict, some teams don't bother going through the hassel for an entra player they can only sign to a one-year deal. Also, there is a strict timeframe for when teams can utilize it. The exception must be applied for by January 15th, and a player must be signed to a deal by March 10th.

What NBA teams have a disabled player exception this season?

So far, only two NBA teams have been granted a disabled player exception. The first is the Boston Celtics.

This offseason, the reigning Eastern Conference champions inked veteran forward Danilo Gallinari to a two-year, $13.2 million deal. However, the 34-year-old suffered a torn ACL in a World Cup game over the summer. Gallinari hopes to return at some point this season, but there is no set timeline currently.

Following this injury, the league has granted the Celtics an exception worth $3.2 million. As of now, they've yet to sign a replacement player.

The other team with a disabled player exception is the OKC Thunder. After taking big man Chet Holmgren with the second pick in the NBA Draft, he suffered a Lisfranc injury while playing in a pro-am over the summer. Holmgren had a lot of hype coming into the league, but fans will likely have to until next season to see him in action in an NBA game.

With Holmgren expected to miss the entire season, the NBA granted the Thunder an exception worth $4.9 million. They wasted little time putting it to use as they acquired veteran wing Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

Harkless, 29, has played for six different franchises in his ten-year stint in the league. His most recent stop was with the Sacramento Kings, where he averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds across 47 games.

While OKC might have quickly used their exception, they haven't fully utizilied it. So far this season, Harkless has yet to suit up for the team. Given Sam Presti's love for flipping veterans for draft capital, he is likely waiting for teams to come calling around the trade deadline.

