NBA: Should LeBron James be the favorite to win MVP?

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

The 2019-2020 NBA season has been one of the best regular seasons and has the chance to be one of the best full seasons ever. There are top players in each conference that have made a great case for regular season MVP.

The two front-runners for the MVP at this point have been Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James. Both players have led their teams to the best record in each conference, with the Lakers currently sitting at 49-13 and the Bucks at 53-12. With the end of the regular season coming quick, the debate between who should be MVP has heated up.

Both of these players have had career years with Giannis averaging 29.6 PPG, 5.8 AST, and 13.7 REB while LeBron has averaged 25.7 PPG, 10.6 AST, and 7.8 REB. Both players have put up the stats to solidify their MVP cases, but these stats don't tell everything. Just by taking a look at the Lakers efficiency with and without LeBron on the floor is like night and day.

With just LeBron on the floor and no Anthony Davis, the Lakers have an offensive rating of 115.7, which would be the best in the NBA, while also having a NET rating of 11.7. When LeBron is off the floor and Davis is leading the way, the Lakers offensive efficiency sits at 104.3, which would put them tied for dead last with the Golden State Warriors.

Also read: NBA Injury Update: LeBron James is doubtful for Los Angeles Lakers' game against Brooklyn Nets

Advertisement

Also with just Davis on the court the NET rating drops to -3.7. The term Most Valauble Player has become synonymous with the player who averages the best stats, but if we are looking at a true MVP and who is the most valuable player to their team, it is clearly LeBron.

At 35, LeBron James is doing things we haven't seen many people do at this age. He continues to average a little over 10 assists per game and proves why he is the best passer of all time while still being able to score baskets at will.

No player has ever been able to make teammates better the way LeBron does it. Even while Giannis is averaging his monster numbers, the team has not suffered as much without him off the court as the Lakers do without LeBron. With LeBron still averaging the numbers he does, he continues to prove how truly valuable he is the embodiment of the term 'MVP'.