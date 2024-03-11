NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Bobby Portis (Week 20)

The race for NBA Sixth Man of the Year is getting close to being wrapped up. A few players are making late charges as the NBA season approaches its last month of regular season play. There is one bench player with a comfortable lead in the competition for NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Let’s take a look at where things stand going into Week 20 of the NBA season.

One player continues to maintain a solid lead in the race. However, the players behind the leader have changed the past weeks and still have a shot at the NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Here are the odds according to DraftKings. These are the top five NBA players with a shot at the award.

Top Five candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year

No. 5 - Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers (14/1)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert

LeVert saw his odds drop from +900 just last week. It is due to the Cavs' multiple injury issues, including Donovan Mitchell. LeVert may become ineligible for the award if the Cavs need him to start to fill in for Mitchell.

His scoring dipped a bit after last week and he is averaging 13.8 ppg. He has gotten off to a slow start in March, putting up just 11.0 ppg in four games since.

No. 4 - Norman Powell, LA Clippers (14/1)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell

Powell’s odds dropped for NBA Sixth Man of the Year from +700 last week. He should get more chances to increase his chances at the award as fellow bench scorer Russell Westbrook is out for an extended time. That should mean more opportunities for Powell to rack up points off the bench.

He is averaging 13.9 ppg this season. He is scoring 17.2 ppg since Westbrook has been out with a hand injury.

No. 3 - Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks (12/1)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis

Bobby Portis has shot up the odds board to 12/1. He is averaging 13.2 ppg this season. He is on fire with 16.8 ppg in the month of March, including 28 points in a win against the LA Clippers earlier this month.

Portis may get more opportunities if Khris Middleton continues to miss time. He is averaging 26.2 minutes per game, which will also help his chances at the award.

No. 2 - Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves (+400)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid

Naz Reid has suddenly become the biggest threat to the favorite. Reid is getting more chances as the Timberwolves deal with injuries to their bigs, including Karl-Anthony Towns who is out indefinitely.

Reid started the last game, a loss to the Lakers on Sunday. He could play his way out of the race if he continues to start in place of Towns.

No. 1 - Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings (-230)

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk

Monk remains the favorite. The Sacramento Kings guard is putting up points off the bench. He is averaging 15.7 ppg this season.

He is pumping up those numbers this month. He is scoring 22.8 ppg in the month of March and is running away with the award. The Kings have slipped down to seventh in the Western standings, which could hurt Monk’s chances but he remains the odds on favorite for NBA Sixth Man of the Year.