NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Norman Powell (Week 21)

The race for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year is getting close to being decided. There's one player ahead of the field and has been for a while, and his lead is now growing. However, there are a few who could make a late push in the final month of the season for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year honor.

One of them had a huge weekend to move up the odds boards. There are others who have slipped a bit as the season nears its end, though. It may not be as heated a battle as the one for the MVP, but there's still a bit of a race for NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Let’s take a look at the top five candidates and how they stand as the NBA enters week 21 of the regular season. Odds in parenthesis are courtesy of DraftKings.

Top five candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year 2024

No. 5 - Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers (50/1)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert

LeVert has seen his odds slip, with the Cavs slipping a bit as well. He also has started three games to fill in for some of Cleveland’s recent injuries, moving back from 14/1 to 50/1 to win the award.

LeVert is averaging 13.8 points per game this season. He shouldered a larger laid to keep the Cavs offense afloat when Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell were out for different periods of the season.

No. 4 - Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks (18/1)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis

Portis dropped 31 points in a win against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. It tied his season high when he scored the same against the Detroit Pistons earlier this season.

Portis had better odds last week at 12/1. He's averaging 13.4 ppg this season and is a key defensive wing for the struggling Bucks frontcourt. He could see his odds continue if he keeps dropping 20-30 point games off the bench as the season nears its end.

No. 3 - Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves (+700)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid

Reid is getting a boost with the absence of Karl Anthony-Towns. He also gets some help as the Timberwolves have stayed near the top of the Western conference this season.

Reid is averaging 12.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He has also been a big part of Minnesota’s top rated defense in the league.

No. 2 - Norman Powell, LA Clippers (+600)

LA Clippers guard Norman Powell

Powell has the best chance to unseat the favorite for NBA Sixth Man of the Year. He's getting more looks, as his fellow bench scorer Russell Westbrook heals a broken hand.

Powell was 14/1 last week and is moving in the right direction on the odds board. He's averaging 13.9 ppg this season and 15.4 ppg this month. He missed Sunday’s game with a leg injury and will likely not miss extended time, which keeps his award hopes alive.

No. 1 - Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings (-330)

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk

Monk has been the heavy favorite for NBA Sixth Man of the Year and continues to grow his lead. He's averaging 15.7 ppg this season, which is above anyone else on the list, a likely reason why he's the favorite.

Monk was -230 to win the award last week. There's not a ton of value, as Monk appears to have nearly wrapped up the award barring any setbacks.