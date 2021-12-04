NBA Sixth Man of the Year: December 3rd, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The NBA season continues to roll on, and teams around the league are starting to make their charge towards rising up the standings in each conference. We've had some incredible storylines to start out the year, including impressive play from the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

In the Eastern Conference, a number of teams have started to show their desire to emerge as championship contenders. Sincde a 2-3 start, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves atop the standings at 15-6 (entering Friday's home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves).

It's time to take a look at this week's updated power rankings for Sixth Man of the Year candidates.

No. 5: Alex Caruso

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is starting to find his groove

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 22; Games won - 15; Games lost - 7

Last Week: PPG - 13.7, APG - 3.7, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 8.6, APG - 4.3, RPG - 3.9

Last Week: FG% - 60.9%, 3P% - 60.0%, FT% - 100%

Overall: FG% - 44.1%, 3P% - 32.3%, FT% - 85.7%

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most impressive teams throughout the early season. Since resetting their direction with talented additions to the roster, the Bulls (15-8) have come together quickly and are second in the Eastern Conference. One of those additions has started to stand out with his play off the bench. Alex Caruso was brought in to add depth to the roster.

Although Caruso is known for his defense, he's started to find his groove as of late and has become a contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Caruso's last week was impressive as he averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 60% from 3-point range.

No. 4: Buddy Hield

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 23; Games won - 11; Games lost - 12

Last Week: PPG - 20.5, APG - 2.3, RPG - 5.8

Overall: PPG - 15.2, APG - 2.7, RPG - 4.8

Last Week: FG% - 37.7%, 3P% - 31.8%, FT% - 88.9%

Overall: FG% - 34.9%, 3P% - 28.3%, FT% - 85.7%

Although the Sacramento Kings (9-14) have struggled, veteran guard Buddy Hield continues to stand out with his play off the bench. Hield has always been a bucket-getting machine with his ability to score in bunches, and he's entered conversation as an intriguing Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings



flies back to the bench after tying the franchise record in 3-pointers made in a single game. 𝗔𝗶𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝗱𝗱𝘆 ✈️ @buddyhield flies back to the bench after tying the franchise record in 3-pointers made in a single game. 𝗔𝗶𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝗱𝗱𝘆 ✈️@buddyhield flies back to the bench after tying the franchise record in 3-pointers made in a single game. https://t.co/UqnpPazSzn

It was an impressive week of play for Hield as he averaged 20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Although Hield's percentages haven't been sensational, he continues to be an important part of the rotation. If he continues to play at this level, he's going to be a player to keep an eye on moving forward.

