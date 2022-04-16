NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Herro and more: April 15th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The race for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award has featured many talented players this season. With the regular season over, teams are preparing for the playoffs.

This is the time of year when the annual awards start to be announced. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and Utah Jazz wing Jordan Clarkson have excelled off the bench. But there are also other players who will get their recognition as notable Sixth Man of the Year candidates.

It's time to take a look at the Sixth Man of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Cameron Johnson

Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 66; Games won - 50; Games lost - 16

Last Week: PPG - 9.3, APG - 1.8, RPG - 5.3

Overall: PPG - 12.5, APG - 1.5, RPG - 4.1

Last Week: FG% - 36.8%, 3P% - 22.7, FT% - 66.7%

Overall: FG% - 46.0%, 3P% - 42.5%, FT% - 86.0%

The Phoenix Suns, who had the league's best record at 64-18, are one of the top contenders to make a deep run towards the NBA Finals. One of the most underrated pieces for Phoenix has been young forward Cameron Johnson.

Bally Sports Arizona @BALLYSPORTSAZ Cam Johnson swipes the rock & finishes the AND-1. Cam Johnson swipes the rock & finishes the AND-1. https://t.co/TDYb9h7aBw

Although the Suns have plenty of firepower, Johnson has quietly been a key contributor off the bench. He should receive plenty of attention in the Sixth Man of the Year race. Johnson averaged 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46.0%, including 42.5% from 3-point range.

No. 4: Kelly Oubre

Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre Jr.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 76; Games won - 39, Games lost - 37

Last Week: PPG - 11.5, APG - 1.3, RPG - 3.5

Overall: PPG - 15.0, APG - 1.1, RPG - 4.0

Last Week: FG% - 48.4%, 3P% - 36.4%, FT% - 66.7%

Overall: FG% - 44.0%, 3P% - 34.5%, FT% - 66.7%

Although the Charlotte Hornets won't find themselves in this year's playoffs, the team continues to take strides forward. The Hornets battled in the Eastern Conference, getting a big contribution off the bench from veteran wing Kelly Oubre Jr.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets NEW MILESTONE ALERT



With this three,



#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally NEW MILESTONE ALERTWith this three, @KELLYOUBREJR passes Dell Curry for the most 3PM off the bench in franchise history! Congratulations Kelly! 🚨 NEW MILESTONE ALERT 🚨With this three, @KELLYOUBREJR passes Dell Curry for the most 3PM off the bench in franchise history! Congratulations Kelly! 🎉 #AllFly | @HornetsOnBally https://t.co/Wjr3VuaXBr

The bucket-getting veteran averaged 15.0 ppg and 4.0 rpg while shooting 44.0%, including 34.5% from 3-point range.

No. 3: Kevin Love

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran forward Kevin Love

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 74; Games won - 38; Games lost - 36

Last Week: PPG - 17.8, APG - 2.0, RPG - 9.3

Overall: PPG - 13.6, APG - 2.2, RPG - 7.2

Last Week: FG% - 53.3%, 3P% - 51.6%, FT% - 70.0%

Overall: FG% - 43.0%, 3P% - 39.2%, FT% - 83.8%

One of the NBA's most pleasant surprises, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still battling to earn a spot in the playoffs. Although plenty of Cavs have impressed, veteran forward Kevin Love was outstanding in a reserve role.

StatMuse @statmuse Kevin Love today:



32 PTS

10 REB

8-11 3P

in 15 MINS



It’s the first 30/10 game in 15 minutes or fewer in the shot clock era. Kevin Love today:32 PTS10 REB8-11 3Pin 15 MINSIt’s the first 30/10 game in 15 minutes or fewer in the shot clock era. https://t.co/I1l77WE4rV

Love showcased an ability to be a valuable asset in a limited role. In his last week, Love averaged 17.8 ppg and 9.3 rpg while shooting 53.3%, including 51.6% from 3-point range.

Utah Jazz veteran guard Jordan Clarkson

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 79; Games won - 47 Games lost - 32

Last Week: PPG - 14.5, APG - 4.8, RPG - 5.0

Overall: PPG - 16.0, APG - 2.5, RPG - 3.5

Last Week: FG% - 42.6%, 3P% - 34.5%, FT% - 88.9%

Overall: FG% - 41.9%, 3P% - 31.8%, FT% - 82.8%

Throughout the season, the Utah Jazz (49-33) have been right in the middle of the Western Conference standings. Veteran guard Jordan Clarkson was crucial as a bench asset.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Jordan Clarkson STEP-BACK three over a double team to beat the buzzer Jordan Clarkson STEP-BACK three over a double team to beat the buzzer 😳 https://t.co/c0xS1bNW4N

A former Sixth Man of the Year award winner, Clarkson has seen his efficiency come together during the final stretch of the year. In his last week, Clarkson averaged 14.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 42.6%.

Miami Heat wing Tyler Herro

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 2; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 66; Games won - 44; Games lost - 22

Last Week: PPG - 25.0, APG - 6.0, RPG - 5.5

Overall: PPG - 20.7, APG - 4.0, RPG - 5.0

Last Week: FG% - 56.7%, 3P% - 58.3%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 44.7%, 3P% - 39.9%, FT% - 86.8%

The Miami Heat (53-29) finished atop the Eastern Conference, earning the top overall seed. When Miami is at its best, young wing Tyler Herro is contributing.

Steve Jones Jr. @stevejones20 wait what did Tyler Herro just do? wait what did Tyler Herro just do? https://t.co/WJzUISFbIQ

A favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, Herro has cemented himself as one of the league's most dangerous assets. Herro averaged 20.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 4.0 apg while shooting 44.7%, including 39.9% from 3-point range.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein