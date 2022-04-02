NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Herro and more: April 1st, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The end of the NBA regular season is two weeks away, but the seeding in both conferences is still in shambles. The Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies have locked up the top two seeds in the West, but three to six could still change.

Meanwhile, the top four teams in the East are still not in place, while the play-in tournament spots may go down the wire. Three teams in the East are tied in the eighth spot.

The race for ninth and 10th in the West is down to the New Orleans Pelicans, LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. The 11th-place Lakers host the Pels on Friday night, while the Spurs host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday and Sunday before closing with four difficult games.

As for the Sixth Man of the Year power rankings, Tyler Herro is still at the top.

Here's a look at this week's top five.

No. 5: Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell of the Charlotte Hornets.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 67; Games won - 33; Games lost - 34

Last Week: PPG - 7.0, APG - 2.5, RPG - 3.0

Overall: PPG - 13.3, APG - 2.0, RPG - 6.3

Last Week: FG% - 62.5%, 3P% - 0.0%, FT% - 72.7%

Overall: FG% - 64.0%, 3P% - 23.5%, FT% - 71.7%

Montrezl Harrell had a quiet week last week, averaging just 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in four games. Harrell played just 15.1 minutes per game last week, mainly due to being limited against the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets. He remains fifth in this week's Sixth Man of the Year power rankings.

The Charlotte Hornets (40-37) have been on a surge, winning eight of their last 10 games. They are in a three-way tie with the Nets and Atlanta Hawks for the eighth spot in the standings. The Hornets have five more games left, including a strenuous three games in the final three days.

Hornets Nation @HornetsNationCP



Montrezl Harrell fights through the contact for the finish Montrezl Harrell fights through the contact for the finish 😤https://t.co/T3zH892SJk

No. 4: Kevin Love

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 68; Games won - 36; Games lost - 32

Last Week: PPG - 10.0, APG - 2.3, RPG - 4.5

Overall: PPG - 13.3, APG - 2.2, RPG - 7.2

Last Week: FG% - 34.1%, 3P% - 28.1%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 42.1%, 3P% - 38.3%, FT% - 84.6%

Kevin Love has remained as a steady presence for the Cleveland Cavaliers off the bench. Love has the most double-doubles for a player coming off the bench this season. However, the Cavaliers are struggling, winning just one in their last six games.

Love is still contributing, averaging 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in four games last week. It has been a tough stretch for Cleveland since the All-Star break. Still, Love has been one of the best sixth men in the league. He's fourth in this week's power rankings.

CleSportz ● @Cle_Sportz



(Fun Fact: Ricky Rubio ranks top 15 in bench double-doubles this season... he hasn't played since December) Kevin Love's impact on the #Cavs this season cannot be overstated. He leads the #NBA in double-doubles off the bench with 10(Fun Fact: Ricky Rubio ranks top 15 in bench double-doubles this season... he hasn't played since December) #LetEmKnow Kevin Love's impact on the #Cavs this season cannot be overstated. He leads the #NBA in double-doubles off the bench with 10 👀👀(Fun Fact: Ricky Rubio ranks top 15 in bench double-doubles this season... he hasn't played since December) #LetEmKnow https://t.co/Vu9h0jhTYj

No. 3: Kelly Oubre

Kelly Oubre of the Charlotte Hornets.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 71; Games won - 36; Games lost - 35

Last Week: PPG - 10.3, APG - 0.8, RPG - 3.8

Overall: PPG - 15.2, APG - 1.1, RPG - 4.0

Last Week: FG% - 53.3%, 3P% - 41.2%, FT% - 40.0%

Overall: FG% - 43.8%, 3P% - 34.5%, FT% - 66.3%

Kelly Oubre had a solid week for the Charlotte Hornets last week, putting up 10.3 points and 3.8 rebounds. Oubre shot the ball well at 53.3%, including 41.2% from beyond the arc. Oubre has had a tough time the past two weeks, but he may be out of his funk.

In the win over the New York Knicks, Oubre exploded for 21 points, five rebounds and four 3-pointers. It was his best game scoring high for the month of March. Nevertheless, Oubre stays at No. 3 in this week's rankings.

Hornets Nation @HornetsNationCP



21 points

5 rebounds

1 assists

1 block



8-of-11 FG

4-of-7 3PT

1-of-1 FT Kelly Oubre’s presence was felt all over the court in tonight win21 points5 rebounds1 assists1 block8-of-11 FG4-of-7 3PT1-of-1 FT Kelly Oubre’s presence was felt all over the court in tonight win 🔥21 points5 rebounds1 assists1 block8-of-11 FG4-of-7 3PT1-of-1 FT https://t.co/PSCUDPKt7Z

No. 2: Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 74; Games won - 44 Games lost - 30

Last Week: PPG - 17.3, APG - 4.0, RPG - 2.3

Overall: PPG - 16.1, APG - 2.3, RPG - 3.4

Last Week: FG% - 42.6%, 3P% - 30.0%, FT% - 66.7%

Overall: FG% - 41.9%, 3P% - 31.8%, FT% - 82.2%

Jordan Clarkson continued his scoring streak last week, averaging 17.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in four games. However, Clarkson is still inefficient with his shot, shooting just 42.6% (30.0% from 3-point range) and 66.7% from the free-throw line.

The Utah Jazz are struggling as they recently snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over the LA Lakers. Clarkson had a huge game against his former team, scoring 19 points on 50.0% shooting. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year may not be winning the award this year, but he remains second in this week's power rankings.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Jordan Clarkson beats the shot clock on a sweet fadeaway Jordan Clarkson beats the shot clock on a sweet fadeaway 🔥 https://t.co/oWZLX74l0t

No. 1: Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 62; Games won - 40; Games lost - 22

Last Week: PPG - 15.0, APG - 4.7, RPG - 6.3

Overall: PPG - 20.6, APG - 3.9, RPG - 4.9

Last Week: FG% - 41.9%, 3P% - 31.6%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 44.3%, 3P% - 38.8%, FT% - 87.3%

Tyler Herro had a down week for the Miami Heat last week, averaging just 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in three games. Herro shot the ball poorly at 41.9%, going 31.6% from beyond the arc. It didn't matter as the Heat won two of their three games.

Herro is the favorite to win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year this season. He's having the best season of his career. The third-year guard is clearly the second best player in South Beach, but he's No. 1 in this week's power rankings.

NBA @NBA



Watch the This combo by Tyler Herro is too smooth.Watch the @MiamiHEAT on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream This combo by Tyler Herro is too smooth.Watch the @MiamiHEAT on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream https://t.co/E8KV7NokUx

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein