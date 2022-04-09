NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Herro and more: April 8th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The race for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award has featured a competitive field of talented players who continue to impress with their play on the court. As the 2021-22 NBA regular season reaches its conclusion, storylines throughout the league have continued to have basketball fans around the world buzzing.

With the NBA playoffs on the near horizon, fans will be anxiously awaiting the play-in tournament which will decide the final seedings in both the Western and Eastern Conferences.

The Phoenix Suns continue to look like the team to beat as they find themselves atop the Western Conference standings with an impressive 63-17 record. The race for playoff seedings in the East continues to heat up as well, as a number of teams await to find out who they will be facing in the first round.

With another week of the NBA season passing by, it's time to take a look at the updated Sixth Man of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Montrezl Harrell

Charlotte Hornets veteran forward Montrezl Harrell

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 69; Games won - 34; Games lost - 35

Last Week: PPG - 7.7, APG - 3.3, RPG - 3.0

Overall: PPG - 13.2, APG - 2.0, RPG - 6.1

Last Week: FG% - 64.3%, 3P% - N/A, FT% - 71.4%

Overall: FG% - 64.1%, 3P% - 23.5%, FT% - 71.6%

The Charlotte Hornets currently find themselves in tenth place in the Eastern Conference and will be one of the teams to watch out for when it comes to the NBA's play-in tournament. Although Charlotte has been inconsistent with their play this year, they still have the talent to give any opponent problems on a nightly basis.

Veteran forward Montrezl Harrell continues to find himself in the running for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Harrell has been one of the most consistent forces off the bench in the NBA this year, as he's stood out with his energetic play and rebounding ability. So far this year, Harrell has gone on to post averages of 13.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

No. 4: Kevin Love

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran forward Kevin Love

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 5; Games won - 2; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 72; Games won - 37; Games lost - 35

Last Week: PPG - 12.4, APG - 2.4, RPG - 4.8

Overall: PPG - 13.4, APG - 2.2, RPG - 7.2

Last Week: FG% - 41.8%, 3P% - 35.0%, FT% - 66.7%

Overall: FG% - 42.5%, 3P% - 38.5%, FT% - 84.4%

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers have found themselves cooling off in the second half of the season, it's been an impressive turnaround for the organization this year. Cleveland currently finds itself in seventh place in the East and will be eager to earn a spot in the NBA playoffs.

Cavaliers Nation @WeAreCavsNation “Coming off the bench, I think it can add a lot of time to my career. I feel great. My body feels great. Mentally I feel great. In this league, if you can rebound and you can shoot, you can basically play for as long as you want.”



- Kevin Love “Coming off the bench, I think it can add a lot of time to my career. I feel great. My body feels great. Mentally I feel great. In this league, if you can rebound and you can shoot, you can basically play for as long as you want.”- Kevin Love https://t.co/XRH6XNqVoY

One of the most pleasant surprises throughout the year has been the play off the bench from Cavaliers forward Kevin Love. Once the veteran found his groove this year, he's seen his stock as a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate skyrocket, as he's been one of the most consistent players for the team this year.

Love has gone on to post averages of 13.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 42.5% from the field this season.

No. 3: Kelly Oubre

Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre Jr.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 74; Games won - 37; Games lost - 37

Last Week: PPG - 14.7, APG - 1.0, RPG - 3.7

Overall: PPG - 15.0, APG - 1.1, RPG - 4.0

Last Week: FG% - 60.7%, 3P% - 41.2%, FT% - 60.0%

Overall: FG% - 43.8%, 3P% - 34.3%, FT% - 67.0%

The Charlotte Hornets find themselves battling to earn a spot in the 2021-22 NBA playoffs. Their next challenge will be coming out of the play-in tournament, as the team currently finds themselves in tenth place in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Throughout the year, veteran wing Kelly Oubre Jr. has continued to stand out on the court with his play off the bench for the Hornets. A gifted bucket-getter who can takeover games in a hurry, Oubre has found himself in the mix for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award this year. In his last week of action, Oubre went on to post averages of 14.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 60.7% from the field and 41.2% from three-point range.

No. 2: Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz veteran guard Jordan Clarkson

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 77; Games won - 46 Games lost - 31

Last Week: PPG - 16.7, APG - 2.7, RPG - 2.0

Overall: PPG - 16.2, APG - 2.5, RPG - 3.4

Last Week: FG% - 43.2%, 3P% - 25.0%, FT% - 60.0%

Overall: FG% - 42.2%, 3P% - 32.1%, FT% - 82.5%

The Utah Jazz have continued to hold their ground as one of the top teams in the Western Conference this year. Although Utah has cooled off as of late, the Jazz still find themselves in fifth place with a 48-32 overall record this year.

After a slow start to the 2021-22 NBA season, veteran wing Jordan Clarkson has started to find his groove as of late. The former Sixth Man of the Year award winner has always been known as a lethal weapon off the bench and Clarkson has started to impress as of late. So far this season, Clarkson has gone on to post averages of 16.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 42.2% from the field.

No. 1: Tyler Herro

Miami Heat wing Tyler Herro

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 4; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 65; Games won - 43; Games lost - 22

Last Week: PPG - 17.3, APG - 5.3, RPG - 8.0

Overall: PPG - 20.8, APG - 3.9, RPG - 5.0

Last Week: FG% - 44.3%, 3P% - 50.0%, FT% - 40.0%

Overall: FG% - 44.6%, 3P% - 39.8%, FT% - 86.6%

The Miami Heat continue to look like one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA as they currently find themselves atop the Eastern Conference standings with an overall record of 52-28 this year. When healthy, the Heat look to have one of the strongest teams in the league and will be motivated to make some noise in the NBA playoffs.

StatMuse @statmuse Tyler Herro tonight:



35 PTS (season high)

11-18 FG

6-10 3P

+35 +/-



He is averaging 20.9 points off the bench this season. Lou Williams is the only other bench player to average 20 in a season in the last 30 years. Tyler Herro tonight:35 PTS (season high)11-18 FG6-10 3P+35 +/-He is averaging 20.9 points off the bench this season. Lou Williams is the only other bench player to average 20 in a season in the last 30 years. https://t.co/TxAQh5BBrA

Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, shooting guard Tyler Herro has continued to make a statement as the runaway favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year award. Herro continues to be one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the NBA and has seen his game take another step forward this year. In his last week of action, Herro went on to post averages of 17.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 50.0% from three-point range.

