NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Kelly Oubre, Tyler Herro and more: March 11th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

There's about a month left in the NBA regular season as the league goes into the final stretch full of exciting matchups and storylines. The race for the Sixth Man of the Year should go down to the wire, with Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat being the favorite.

Kelly Oubre and Montrezl Harrell are not far behind, but both play for the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz can get hot any time, while Kevin Love has found the perfect role for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cam Johnson and Jordan Poole are also knocking on the top five.

On that note, here's a look at this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda:

#5 Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell of the Charlotte Hornets

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 57; Games won - 25; Games lost - 32

Last Week: PPG - 10.3, APG - 1.3, RPG - 6.0

Overall: PPG - 13.9, APG - 2.0, RPG - 6.8

Last Week: FG% - 70.0%, 3P% - N/A, FT% - 50.0%

Overall: FG% - 63.7%, 3P% - 25.0%, FT% - 71.0%

Montrezl Harrell was acquired by the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline from the Washington Wizards. Harrell moves down one spot to number five in this week's power rankings. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year averaged 10.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in three games last week.

Harrell remains an important part of the Hornets' bench corps, but they are barely clinging to a play-in tournament spot. The Hornets are just 3-7 in their last 10 games and have a tough schedule ahead of them. They will face the New Orleans Pelicans, OKC Thunder and Atlanta Hawks next week.

#4 Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 62; Games won - 39 Games lost - 23

Last Week: PPG - 14.3, APG - 1.8, RPG - 2.3

Overall: PPG - 15.4, APG - 2.3, RPG - 3.3

Last Week: FG% - 39.6%, 3P% - 22.2%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 40.7%, 3P% - 31.5%, FT% - 85.0%

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz is the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year. He has regressed this season but remains one of the premier players off the bench in the NBA. Clarkson has moved up in this week's power rankings. He had a good week last week, averaging 14.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in four games.

Clarkson could get hot and go on a streak heading into the final stretch of the season. He remains a vital part of the Jazz's offense, especially with Joe Ingles' departure at the trade deadline.

#3 Kevin Love

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 57; Games won - 32; Games lost - 25

Last Week: PPG - 11.7, APG - 1.0, RPG - 7.7

Overall: PPG - 13.9, APG - 2.2, RPG - 7.1

Last Week: FG% - 39.3%, 3P% - 38.9%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 41.8%, 3P% - 38.8%, FT% - 85.5%

Kevin Love has found the perfect role for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. Love has been the Cavaliers' sixth man and has flourished as the veteran voice of the team. In three games last week, the one-time NBA champion averaged 11.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.

With Jarrett Allen out due to injury, Love may have more chances of contributing for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen will likely take the burden in Allen's absence. However, Love could provide shooting and rebounding in limited minutes off the bench.

#2 Kelly Oubre

Kelly Oubre of the Charlotte Hornets

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 61; Games won - 28; Games lost - 33

Last Week: PPG - 12.0, APG - 0.3, RPG - 3.0

Overall: PPG - 16.2, APG - 1.2, RPG - 4.1

Last Week: FG% - 40.6%, 3P% - 31.3%, FT% - 62.5%

Overall: FG% - 43.7%, 3P% - 34.6%, FT% - 66.9%

Kelly Oubre of the Charlotte Hornets remains in second spot in this week's power rankings. He averaged 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in three games last week, but the struggling Hornets won only once.

Oubre has been a bargain signing for the Hornets, becoming a legitimate sixth man off the bench. He struggled during Charlotte's terrible run but has plenty of time to turn things around. Oubre has become a vital part of the Hornets' core.

Jayhawks In The NBA @NBA_Jayhawks 3/2/22

Kelly Oubre vs Cavs (27 min)



19 points (7-15 FG) (5 3’s)

5 assists 4 rebounds 1 block 3/2/22Kelly Oubre vs Cavs (27 min)19 points (7-15 FG) (5 3’s)5 assists 4 rebounds 1 block https://t.co/PSEezQFrJP

#1 Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 54; Games won - 35; Games lost - 19

Last Week: PPG - 23.0, APG - 2.3, RPG - 3.7

Overall: PPG - 20.7, APG - 3.9, RPG - 4.8

Last Week: FG% - 51.9%, 3P% - 42.9, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 44.0%, 3P% - 38.4%, FT% - 86.6%

Tyler Herro has taken the leap in his third season for the Miami Heat. He remains atop the Sixth Man power rankings this week. He averaged 23.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three games last week, with the Heat winning twice.

Herro also shot the ball well at 51.9% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc. The 22-year-old star remains the favorite to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award this season, especially as he plays for the best team in the Eastern Conference. Herro only needs to avoid injuries, and the award is his to lose.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife

Tyler Herro scored 21 of his game-high 31 PTS in the 2nd quarter vs the Rockets



He's averaging 26 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST while shooting 54% FG, 48% 3PT, 80% FT over his last 7 games (6 wins).



SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR?Tyler Herro scored 21 of his game-high 31 PTS in the 2nd quarter vs the RocketsHe's averaging 26 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST while shooting 54% FG, 48% 3PT, 80% FT over his last 7 games (6 wins). SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR? Tyler Herro scored 21 of his game-high 31 PTS in the 2nd quarter vs the Rockets🔥He's averaging 26 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST while shooting 54% FG, 48% 3PT, 80% FT over his last 7 games (6 wins). https://t.co/kmRmqVupnH

