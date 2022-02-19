NBA Sixth Man of the Year featuring Tyler Herro, Kevin Love and more: February 18th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The race for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award continues to heat up with each passing week. It's officially the midway point of the 2021-22 regular season as players and teams around the league prepare themselves for All-Star weekend.

There have been a number of fascinating storylines to monitor throughout this year. It's shaping up to be a competitive race for the playoffs in each conference, featuring a number of teams who are eager to make a climb up the ranks.

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors continue to make noise out West with the Memphis Grizzlies hot in pursuit. Out East, teams such as the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks are all competing to get up to the top seed.

With the NBA season finally hitting pause for the All-Star break, it's time to take a look at the updated Sixth Man of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz veteran guard Jordan Clarkson

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 55; Games won - 34; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 15.7, APG - 2.0, RPG - 2.7

Overall: PPG - 15.5, APG - 2.4, RPG - 3.3

Last Week: FG% - 43.6%, 3P% - 24.0%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 40.3%, 3P% - 32.0%, FT% - 83.2%

The Utah Jazz continue to find themselves right in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference standings. As of right now, the Jazz find themselves in fourth place in the West with an overall record of 36-22 on the year. Veteran wing Jordan Clarkson continues to be an impressive piece off the bench for the Jazz this season.

The 29-year-old is squarely in the mix for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award throughout the regular season. Clarkson continues to be an offensive force off the bench. In his last week of games, he went on to average 15.7 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field.

No. 4: Montrezl Harrell

Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 50; Games won - 22; Games lost - 28

Last Week: PPG - 16.0, APG - 1.7, RPG - 5.3

Overall: PPG - 14.4, APG - 2.0, RPG - 6.8

Last Week: FG% - 78.3%, 3P% - N/A, FT% - 60.0%

Overall: FG% - 64.6%, 3P% - 26.7%, FT% - 71.3%

The Charlotte Hornets are doing everything in their power to try to make a move up the standings in the Eastern Conference. The team has struggled as of late as they head into the All-Star break with a current three-game losing streak. After being acquired in a trade before the deadline, veteran forward Montrezl Harrell finds himself attempting to continue his impressive season with his new squad.

Harrell continues to be one of the most underrated assets off the bench in the NBA. His play coming off the bench means he now finds himself being mentioned as a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate. In his last week of games, Harrell went on to average 16.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 78.3% from the field.

